PCB says Multan and Rawalpindi to remain as venues for England Tests

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has appeared to confirm that the entirety of Pakistan's three-Test series against England in October will take place in Pakistan. Speaking to reporters after inspecting development work at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he was reported as saying Multan and Rawalpindi would host all three Tests.

Naqvi's spokesperson Mohammad Rafiullah confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the ECB has given the go-ahead to hold the series in Multan and Rawalpindi, and that they are satisfied with the venues.

Construction work at multiple cricket stadiums in Pakistan has complicated the hosting situation ahead of England's three-match series. Karachi, which was officially scheduled to host the second Test, will not do so because of renovations the National Stadium is undergoing. A Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Islamabad from October 15-16 rules out any chances of the second Test being played in Rawalpindi. The heads of several member nations are scheduled to arrive, and the security and accommodation demands that entail hosting that Test in the capital's twin city are untenable.

As a result, the PCB had mooted moving one Test out of Pakistan altogether, with Abu Dhabi being the preferred option in such a scenario. Pakistan last played there in 2018 before moving their home Tests back to Pakistan after a decade of Test cricket in the UAE. The other two UAE venues, Dubai and Sharjah, will not be available owing to the Women's T20 World Cup in the country.

While Naqvi's comments should, in theory, rule out any notions of a Test in that series taking place outside Pakistan, there has been no official comment from the PCB at this stage. The board is yet to officially finalise venues for each of the three Test matches for this series.

The pressure to do so urgently is considerable. A substantial number of England fans are expected to arrive for the series, but any logistical arrangements cannot be made until venues are finalised. England head coach Brendon McCullum also pointed out his side needed to know the venues in advance to be able to pick a squad that suited the conditions.