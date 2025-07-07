Jasprit Bumrah sledges Shubman Gill, Akash Deep gets a song sung for him

India fought back against England to win the Edgbaston Test and level the series 1-1. Here's some fun behind-the-scenes footage from the Test and after it.

First up, Mohammed Siraj Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep tried to get a nice photo in together. That took a while. Poor Akash Deep took ten wickets in the Test, but that only meant he had to endure cake on his face and his hair.

But at least he got a nice chant out of it (to the tune of the Beatles' "Let it Be"). Expect this to be sung around the grounds in the next three Tests.

"He was getting cut during the World Cup, do you remember," Bumrah asks another team-mate as Gill bowls before the start of day five. "In 2023, against Netherlands, he bowled and got cut repeatedly?

"And then you got banned from bowling," Bumrah jokes.

It's hard to take your eyes off Bumrah when he's bowling, but at Edgbaston, the camera followed him even though he wasn't playing. "No point, I'm not playing," Bumrah reminded the cameraperson.

Meanwhile Harry Brook , who made 158 in the Test, was also entertaining the crowd (and trying to distract the batters) with his antics in the match. He and Joe Root did some cartwheels while fielding, with Brook definitely coming across as the more graceful gymnast.

Then on day four, Brook reminded Gill, who was batting, that there was rain forecast for the fifth day and urged the Indian captain to hurry up with the declaration. "Bad luck for us," Gill replied and Brook responded with, "Take the draw!"