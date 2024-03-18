Virat Kohli video-calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB's WPL victory
Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final in Delhi on Sunday. Hopefully their win, coming in the league's second season, will inspire their men's side, which hasn't won the IPL in 16 years of trying. Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB men's team since the start of the IPL and captained them for nine years, made a video call to congratulate Smriti Mandhana, the winning captain, for the victory. But Mandhana could not quite tell what Kohli had to say amid the deafening celebrations in the stadium. "I didn't hear anything what he was saying because it was too loud," she said at the press conference after the game.
