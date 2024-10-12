Sana boost for Pakistan in their must-win clash against NZ

Pakistan remain in contention for the knockouts but need to beat New Zealand by a substantial margin on Monday, and hope other results go their way. If India beat Australia out Sunday, Pakistan will not be able to reach the semis.

Sana, who was named captain of the side in August, was missed on Friday, where Pakistan were also without senior seamer Diana Baig, who has yet to recover from a leg injury. Their batting, in particular, misfired as only Aliya Riaz scored more than 20, and they were bowled out for the lowest total so far in the tournament, 82. Though Sana has been batting as low as No.7 in the two matches she has played so far, she was up at No.5 in the lead-up, and holds Pakistan's highest individual score at this event: 30. She has also opened the bowling and is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker with four strikes from two matches and has their lowest economy rate of 4.82.

Opening batter Muneeba Ali led in Sana's absence and faced questions over the batting collapse, which she responded to gamely. "We accept as a batting group that this is the third match and we have not adapted to the conditions really well. We will have to step up the batting for the next match," she said at the post-match press conference. "As a batting group, we will have to sit and think how we can increase our scoring areas and what approach we should take in the next match."