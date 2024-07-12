Matches (14)
What They Said About

'You've inspired generations': The cricketing world reacts to James Anderson's retirement

Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan, Wasim Akram were among many who paid tribute to the English maestro

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Jul-2024 • 49 mins ago
An emotional James Anderson walks off the field, England vs West Indies, 1st Men's Test, Lord's, 3rd day, July 12, 2024

An emotional James Anderson walks off the field  •  PA Images via Getty Images

After over 21 years at the top, James Anderson's international career came to a close on Friday with England trouncing West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's. Anderson finished with 991 international wickets but it was in the Test arena where he really dominated. In 188 Tests, he picked up 704 wickets to finish third on the all-time wicket-taker's list. Here is how the world reacted to his retirement.
James AndersonEnglandEngland vs West IndiesICC World Test ChampionshipWest Indies in England

