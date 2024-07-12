'You've inspired generations': The cricketing world reacts to James Anderson's retirement
Hey Jimmy!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2024
You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye.
It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game.
Wish you a wonderful life…
Congratulations on an amazing career @Jimmy9 … your endurance, passion and commitment were always next level, your ability to take wickets was second to none… like your 114 not outs as a batter you will remain not out in our hearts… best wishes for whatever you do in future.…— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 12, 2024
It was a privilege to face your cutters, Jimmy!— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 12, 2024
The beautiful game will now miss one of its greatest. Your incredible service to the sport has been nothing short of remarkable. Huge respect for you, GOAT
Congratulations on an illustrious career, @jimmy9. It was always a challenge facing you--a duel I looked forward to! I wish you the best in everything that comes your way.— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 12, 2024
Jimmy Anderson is a true great Test match bowler! Incredible skill with the ball but don't underestimate his ability to evolve and adapt, maintain desire, make sacrifice, have constant humility and psychological and physical resilience!!! #Great— Robert Croft (@RDBCroft10) July 12, 2024
The end of a remarkable career, congratulations Jimmy Anderson you have reached heights many pace bowlers only dream of. #704 #JimmyAnderson— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) July 12, 2024
That's been a special 3 days at Lords .. Sad to say goodbye to the @jimmy9 but it's been a pleasure to watch a magician in action for 21 yrs .. I don't think we will see another bowler quite like him ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2024
It's not every day that an athlete like James Anderson comes along. As you hang your boots, world cricket loses one of its finest craftsmen!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 12, 2024
Your ability to swing the ball both ways, combined with accuracy and sheer hard work has set you apart as one of the greatest pace…
Congratulations on a fabulous career @jimmy9 truly a special player! All the best for what's coming next
Happy retirement. There was a swing bowling master class every time he bowled! #AnAbsoluteLegend https://t.co/a45cEgBMNY— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) July 12, 2024
Congratulations to Jimmy Anderson on a stellar career! Wishing you a happy retirement, you're a true legend.
Huge respect to @jimmy9 on an amazing test career You were a beast on the pitch, always keeping the batters on their toes, 704 wickets is insane Congrats on an incredible journey bhai. You'll be missed #IamGAME #JamesAnderson #TestCricket #Legend
Congratulations on such an outstanding career, James Anderson. It was a pleasure facing you and you're certainly one of the finest bowlers produced by our beautiful game. You've inspired generations in England and beyond. There will never be another @jimmy9. Happy retirement