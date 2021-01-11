Rajasthan Royals mull releasing Steven Smith

Steven Smith scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131 in IPL 2020 © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals are likely to release their captain and premier batsman Steven Smith ahead of the 2021 IPL auction. The Royals will take a final call shortly, before submitting the final list of retained players, the deadline for which the IPL has told franchises is January 20.

ESPNcricinfo understands one of the key reasons behind releasing Smith's middling form in the 2020 IPL, where the Royals finished last in the eight-team league. Smith's weak impact as a leader and batsman featured prominently in the 2020 season review conducted by the franchise. Smith played all the 14 leagues matches, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131 including three half-centuries.