349 runs , 37 sixes



Baroda have rewritten the history books in Indore! They smashed 349/5 against Sikkim, the highest total in T20 history, & set a new record for most sixes in an innings - 37 #SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard: https://t.co/otTAP0gZsD pic.twitter.com/ec1HL5kNOF