Bolts vs Delhi Bulls, 13th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Abu Dhabi, November 24, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Ajman Bolts FlagAjman Bolts
Delhi Bulls FlagDelhi Bulls
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nabi
2 M • 47 Runs • 47 Avg • 276.47 SR
JDS Neesham
2 M • 38 Runs • 38 Avg • 165.21 SR
R Powell
8 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 203.61 SR
T Banton
4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 175 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JDS Neesham
2 M • 2 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 9 SR
JP Behrendorff
2 M • 1 Wkt • 10.09 Econ • 22 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12 SR
Naveen-ul-Haq
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
AJB
DB
Player
Role
Ali Abid 
-
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Shevon Daniel 
Top order Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Chandrapaul Hemraj 
Opening Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 
Allrounder
Shehan Jayasuriya 
Batting Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Mohsin 
-
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Arinesto Vezha 
-
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 November 2024 - day (10-over match)
Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPT
DG2204
SA2204
TAD2204
NW1102
UPN1010
DB1010
CB1010
AJB2020
NYS1010
BAT1010
Full Table