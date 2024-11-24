Matches (23)
Bolts vs Delhi Bulls, 13th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Abu Dhabi, November 24, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bolts
L
L
Delhi Bulls
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AJB2 M • 47 Runs • 47 Avg • 276.47 SR
AJB2 M • 38 Runs • 38 Avg • 165.21 SR
8 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 203.61 SR
DB4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 175 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AJB2 M • 2 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 9 SR
2 M • 1 Wkt • 10.09 Econ • 22 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
AJB
DB
Player
Role
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24 November 2024 - day (10-over match)