Axar, Karthik and Chahar play with Afghanistan bowling first against India in dead rubber
Rohit, Hardik and Chahal rested for India's final Asia Cup fixture
Toss Afghanistan opt to bowl v India
Already out of the tournament, India were handed another challenge as Afghanistan asked them to bat first after winning the toss. In Dubai, no full member has lost a match while chasing since the start of 2020. Rohit Sharma rested himself, handing the reins of the team to KL Rahul for this match, who said they wanted to keep everyone fresh with an eye on the World Cup.
India made three changes in all. Rohit made room for Dinesh Karthik while Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya sat out for Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who has been drafted in from the reserves after Avesh Khan was ruled out.
Afghanistan, still nursing the heartbreak of Wednesday night against Pakistan, retained their XI.
India XI: KL Rahul (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan XI: , Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo