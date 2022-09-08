Matches (16)
11th Match, Super Four (N), Dubai (DSC), September 08, 2022, Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
(2.3/20 ov) 14/0
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Afghanistan chose to field.

Current RR: 5.60
forecasterLive Forecast:INDIA 150
Axar, Karthik and Chahar play with Afghanistan bowling first against India in dead rubber

Rohit, Hardik and Chahal rested for India's final Asia Cup fixture

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
22 mins ago
Deepak Chahar ran through Zimbabwe's top order on his comeback, Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI, Harare, August 18, 2022

File photo: Deepak Chahar was drafted into the XI  •  Associated Press

Toss Afghanistan opt to bowl v India
Already out of the tournament, India were handed another challenge as Afghanistan asked them to bat first after winning the toss. In Dubai, no full member has lost a match while chasing since the start of 2020. Rohit Sharma rested himself, handing the reins of the team to KL Rahul for this match, who said they wanted to keep everyone fresh with an eye on the World Cup.
India made three changes in all. Rohit made room for Dinesh Karthik while Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya sat out for Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who has been drafted in from the reserves after Avesh Khan was ruled out.
Afghanistan, still nursing the heartbreak of Wednesday night against Pakistan, retained their XI.
India XI: KL Rahul (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan XI: , Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
AfghanistanIndiaIndia vs AfghanistanAsia Cup

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KL Rahulnot out1110
V Kohlinot out25
Extras(w 1)
Total14(0 wkts; 2.3 ovs)
Asia Cup
Super Four
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL22040.351
PAK22040.241
INDIA2020-0.125
AFG2020-0.452
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
INDIA22041.096
PAK21123.811
HKG2020-4.875
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22042.467
SL2112-2.233
BAN2020-0.576
Full Table
