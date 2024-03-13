Sri Lanka bat as Kumara, Mahmudullah and Taskin return to ODIs

The tour has moved to Chattogram after the visitors won the three-match T20I series in Sylhet last week

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram. He said that they were targeting a score between 280 and 300 to put the home side under pressure.

Mendis' opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they were banking on the confidence they gained from beating New Zealand in their last outing in 50-over cricket. Bangladesh made three changes from the side that won that match in December 2023 with Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed, who missed out with injuries, returning to the XI alongside Taijul Islam.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara has been recalled for his first international since the end of the World Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana replace Akila Dananjaya and Dunith Wellalage in the spin attack from their last ODI, against Afghanistan in February.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Pramod Madushan, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Dilshan Madushanka