1st ODI (D/N), Chattogram, March 13, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(4.1/50 ov) 25/0
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.00
Sri Lanka bat as Kumara, Mahmudullah and Taskin return to ODIs

The tour has moved to Chattogram after the visitors won the three-match T20I series in Sylhet last week

13-Mar-2024 • 23 mins ago
Kusal Mendis has been in top form  •  AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram. He said that they were targeting a score between 280 and 300 to put the home side under pressure.
Mendis' opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they were banking on the confidence they gained from beating New Zealand in their last outing in 50-over cricket. Bangladesh made three changes from the side that won that match in December 2023 with Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed, who missed out with injuries, returning to the XI alongside Taijul Islam.
For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara has been recalled for his first international since the end of the World Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana replace Akila Dananjaya and Dunith Wellalage in the spin attack from their last ODI, against Afghanistan in February.
The tour has moved to Chattogram after Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series in Sylhet last week.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Pramod Madushan, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Shoriful Islam
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
not out1010
WIA Fernando
not out1415
Extras(w 1)
Total25(0 wkts; 4.1 ovs)
