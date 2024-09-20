Matches (22)
IND vs BDESH (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
SL vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Amazon vs Patriots, 21st Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (N), Providence, September 20, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
STKNP Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
STKNP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 140 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 166.94 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 146.72 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 147.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 9.5 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
A Nortje
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 16.09 SR
PW Hasaranga
4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GAW
STKNP
Player
Role
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Ronaldo Alimohamed 
Bowling Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Matthew Nandu 
Opening Batter
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raymon Reifer 
Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Junior Sinclair 
Bowler
Kevin Sinclair 
Bowler
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days20 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR651101.470
TKR54180.595
SLK64280.133
GAW53261.008
ABF8264-0.642
STKNP8172-1.575
Full Table