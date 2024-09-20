Matches (22)
Amazon vs Patriots, 21st Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match (N), Providence, September 20, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
W
W
W
L
L
Patriots
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 140 SR
GAW10 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 166.94 SR
STKNP10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 146.72 SR
STKNP8 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 147.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 9.5 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
STKNP8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 16.09 SR
STKNP4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9.75 SR
Squad
GAW
STKNP
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
