Suryakumar's India look to land one final blow on England

Big picture: Homecoming for SKY

A new captain, and a homecoming at the Wankhede, was the theme in the build-up to IPL 2024. It is once again a talking point as the India-England T20I series heads for a finale in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya had a long wait to win the crowd over last year in the IPL, having taken over Mumbai Indians' captaincy from Rohit Sharma. None of that hostility will be in store for Suryakumar Yadav, who will be captaining India for the first time on his home turf. He has a sound record in T20s at the venue: 1493 runs (second-most for any batter), a strike rate of 156.66, an average of over 38. Even in IPL 2024, when he blew hot and cold, he hit two fifties and a hundred - to go with three ducks - at the venue.

However, the Suryakumar that is coming into the game is in unfamiliar territory by his lofty T20I standards. He has gone seven successive innings without a half-century, the longest such streak for him, and tallies just 26 in four outings in this series with two ducks. The high-intent approach of going hard from ball one is partly a cause, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate saying consistency and predictability is not a high marker in T20 cricket.

This series for England has been about hit-the-deck bowlers, with each of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse making use of the hard lengths to undo the India captain. Only in Pune did Suryakumar chip a tame catch off a full ball on his pad.

England will once again be looking to hit the right length to spoil Suryakumar's homecoming, while the hosts will have their sights set on an impressive 4-1 series win.

Form guide

India WLWWW (Last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England LWLLL

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't quite been at his explosive best this series • Associated Press

In the spotlight: Abhishek Sharma and Ben Duckett

One of the flagbearers of India's fearless batting approach has been Abhishek Sharma . In his brief T20I career, only twice has he been dismissed with a sub-100 strike rate. He's managed to put away the back-of-length deliveries that Archer and Wood often peppered him with by making room and slapping them over point or cover. That he has not batted longer than 19 balls in any of the games after the first one could be held against him, especially if there is a squeeze at the top of the order when the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return. A longer, more impactful knock in Mumbai could make it tough for the selectors to leave him out.

One of Ben Duckett 's reputations is that of a spin-hitter. But in the first two games he was out before spin came on. Why England rated him high became clear when he scored 51 in Rajkot, when they managed to eke out a win - even though it was down to the last-wicket stand. Duckett put India's spinners off their lengths by using the sweep and reverse sweeps, much like he did in Pune before falling to spin. It took time for India to plug his preferred spots, deep square leg and deep point, which meant he had to hit spin through the 'V'. Can he give England a sound start in the final T20I?

Team news: Ramandeep or Rana for Dube?

Shivam Dube's concussion puts him in doubt for the fifth T20I. And that could mean a look-in either for Ramandeep Singh, a batting allrounder, or another outing for Harshit Rana if India feel they could do with a second seamer at the Wankhede. Mohammed Shami might also return in place of Arshdeep Singh.

India (probable XI): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ramandeep Singh/Harshit Rana, 9 Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

An impressive first outing in the series should see fast bowler Saqib Mahmood hold his place in the XI. England might consider resting Archer, who has played all four T20Is so far, and bringing back Gus Atkinson. Legspinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed could also get a game.

England (probable XI): 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jamie Smith/Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer/Gus Atkinson, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Adil Rashid/Rehan Ahmed

Saqib Mahmood claimed three wickets in his opening over during the previous game • Associated Press

Pitch and conditions

The weather is expected to be in the mid-20s and dew could play a role at the Wankhede Stadium. Teams batting first have won only three T20Is out of the eight at this venue, but in IPL 2024, teams managed to successfully defend a target in four of the seven matches. Most recently, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams chasing won eight times in 14 matches. The average score in the competition at the venue was 145.

Stats and trivia Mahmood has been England's leading wicket-taker in the powerplay in T20Is since January 2024. He has picked up 12 wickets in just seven innings starting with the Australia series last September. On an average, he strikes every nine balls in the first six overs. Archer is next in the list with 10 scalps from 18 innings.

India's captains across men's formats this season - Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav - average a combined 13.12, the lowest for any team with a minimum of 20 innings batting in the top seven.

India's spinners have combined to take 24 wickets in this series, the most they ever have in a bilateral series. Varun Chakravarthy leads the charts with 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

