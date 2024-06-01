Live
Live report - USA vs Canada - The World Cup is here, buckle up for the ride!By Deivarayan Muthu
Kirton slams fifty
He gets to the landmark off only 28 balls. There's a bit of Nicholas Pooran about Nicholas Kirton, especially when he plays the lofted drives. He was born in Barbados and Ian Bishop tells us on commentary that he's highly rated in the Caribbean as well.
He set to work with a six off a high full-toss from Taylor and then dispatched slower, lowish full-toss from van Schalkwyk for six more. He continued to bat in a similar high tempo for Canada.
�
�
�
�
Anderson's double-act
5 Number of players who have represented two different teams at a T20 WC
Corey Anderson joins Roelof van der Merwe (South Africa and Netherlands), Dirk Nannes (Netherlands and Australia), David Wiese (South Africa and Namibia) and Mark Chapman (Hong Kong and New Zealand).
�
�
�
�1
Anderson has Dhaliwal holing out
Corey Anderson, the former NZ allrounder, strikes with his first very ball for USA in a World Cup. He rolls out a cutter, which grips in the surface, and messes with Dhaliwal's timing. He had cleared mid-off and long-off earlier in the day, but this time he picks out Jessy Singh at long-off for 61 off 44 balls. The onus is now on Nicholas Kirton to finish the innings strongly for Canada.
�
�1
�
�
Fifty for Dhaliwal
Opening batter Navneet Dhaliwal brings up a 36-ball half-century to keep Canada brisk, despite the quick wickets of Johnson and Pargat. He has latched onto anything remotely wide of off and has also often manufactured swinging room to open up scoring opportunities on the off side.
Dhaliwal celebrates the landmark with back-to-back fours off Harmeet, who finishes with 4-0-27-1.
�
�
�
�1
Harmeet strikes in the powerplay
Remember Harmeet Singh? He played two Under-19 World Cups for India and was even compared to Bishen Singh Bedi. He also played an IPL game for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013. He then migrated to the USA and went first overall in the 2023 Major League Cricket domestic player draft.
He fronts up to bowl in the powerplay to the dangerous Johnson, slows it up, and has him toe-ending a catch to mid-off for 23 off 16 balls. Soon after, No.3 Pargat Singh is run out for 5. He is caught short on a double, despite a full-length dive. Canada are 66 for 2 in 8 overs.
�
�
�
�1
Johnson tees off
1lb
4
4lb
4
4
•
Ali Khan leaks 17 runs off his second over. He pinged Aaron Johnson's helmet with a rapid bouncer, which ballooned over the keeper's head for four leg byes, but the batter immediately shook that blow off and picked away Khan for back-to-back fours off the bat.
Johnson talked about the importance of "fearless cricket" and leaving everything out there on the park, on the eve of this game. He is now walking the talk in the powerplay. Canada are 40 for 0 in four overs
Johnson was born in Jamaica and moved to Canada in 2019. He has now launched the biggest World Cup with a flurry of fours.
�
�
�
�
Spotlight on Ali Khan
Ali Khan was born and raised in Pakistan. He then moved to Ohio with his parents at the age of 18 and settled there. Dwayne Bravo spotted Khan in the 2017 US Open T20 tournament and signed him on for the Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada, before recommending him to TKR in the CPL. After winning the CPL with TKR, Khan also broke into the IPL and PSL among other leagues. He has a killer yorker in his repertoire.
Khan's first ball is driven on the up for four by Aaron Johnson but the fast bowler immediately drags his length back and finds seam movement to close out a six-run opening over.
�
�1
�1
�
USA opt to bowl
USA captain Monank Patel wins the toss and opts to bowl on a fresh pitch. Saad Bin Zafar, the Canada captain, says his side doesn't mind batting first. In the lead-up to this World Cup, USA beat Canada 4-0. USA then pressed onto beat Bangladesh 2-1.
USA XI: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt, wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Canada XI: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Nikhil Dutta, 9 Dilon Heyliger, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon
�1
�1
�1
�
Dallas is ready for the World Cup
By Cameron Ponsonby
The flag of every nation in the competition has been walked onto the pitch. The sun's out. A smattering of fans in with some USA cowboy hats on show. It isn't full. But it also isn't empty.
The stand right by the big stand tended to be fuller than the rest of the stadium during MLC whereas we seem to have a more even spread today.
The temporary tents that you'll see on the TV, where commentary and press are based, are new. Those weren't there for MLC.
�
�
�
�
Eyes on the skies
Bad weather had marred the build-up to the T20 World Cup opener in Dallas, but the good news is it's clear for now. "It's prone to change in an instant, but blue skies and beautiful atm," reports Cameron Ponsonby from the Grand Prairie Stadium
�
�
�
�1
Welcome to the 2024 T20 World Cup
The American dream finally becomes a reality today. USA will be featuring in a Cricket World Cup for the first time and the land of baseball will host a Cricket World Cup for the first time. Canada have been part of the 50-over World Cup in the past, but this will also be their first appearance in a T20 World Cup.
USA vs Canada to kick off the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas. It's the biggest World Cup featuring a record 20 teams and bringing the world together.
ICYMI: USA vs Canada (and not England vs Australia) is the oldest rivalry in international cricket. One-hundred-and-eighty years after they faced Canada in New York, they meet them in a World Cup opener. This is how things had panned out in 1844.
�1
�1
�
�