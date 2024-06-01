Live report - USA vs Canada - The World Cup is here, buckle up for the ride!

Ali Khan was born and raised in Pakistan. He then moved to Ohio with his parents at the age of 18 and settled there. Dwayne Bravo spotted Khan in the 2017 US Open T20 tournament and signed him on for the Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada, before recommending him to TKR in the CPL. After winning the CPL with TKR, Khan also broke into the IPL and PSL among other leagues. He has a killer yorker in his repertoire.