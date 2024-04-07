Live blog - Suryakumar falls for a duck after Rohit's blazing 49

Live
Live blog - Suryakumar falls for a duck after Rohit's blazing 49By Hemant Brar
Kishan vs Axar
Before today, Ishan Kishan had taken Axar Patel for 69 runs off 48 balls without getting out. Continuing the pattern, Kishan hit him for a boundary earlier in the day, and now, on the first ball of the 11th over, he slog-swept him for a six.
The next ball, Kishan smashed to the left of Axar who stuck his hand out and plucked it.
Axar, who had bowled just one over in the last game, finished his spell with figures of 4-0-35-2. But Mumbai are still in a strong position, going at more than ten an over.
MI 113/3 after 11
�
�
�2
�1
Surya falls for a duck
In the lead-up to the match, all the focus was on Suryakumar Yadav, who had missed the first three games as he was recovering from an ankle surgery.
He came out to bat at No. 3, and Anrich Nortje welcomed him to the crease with a searing yorker. Surya survived that but fell on the very next ball. He looked to loft a length ball over mid-on but Jake Fraser-McGurk pedalled back to complete the catch.
"The loudest cheer for the wicket came from the air-conditioned room next to the press box," says Sudarshana."It is a hospitality box with lots of Capitals supporters, including Warner's family. The entire Wankhede went silent save for that section, where the supporters were jumping with joy seeing the back of Rohit and Suryakumar in quick succession."
MI 84/2 after 8
�
�2
�2
�1
Rohit falls for a blazing 49
After taking on Ishant, Rohit hit Jhye Richardson for two back-to-back sixes.
Here's S Sudarshanan from the venue: "Ishant had a deep square leg in place and Rohit scooped him to fine leg. Jhye Richardson started with fine leg and a good length ball from Richardson was flicked over deep square leg."
Axar Patel wasn't spared either. Rohit swept his first ball over fine leg before picking up a four three balls later.
In the next over, he smashed Lalit Yadav for three overs to move to 49 off 23 balls. But he fell to Axar on the same score. He stepped out but Axar shortened his length and bowled it quicker. Rohit looked to defend but was beaten and bowled.
MI 80/1 after 7
�
�
�1
�1
Sharma vs Sharma
Coming into this game, Ishant Sharma has had the wood over Rohit Sharma. In 40 balls, he had dismissed Rohit three times while giving away 48 runs.
But today, Rohit attacked him straightaway. First, he went down on one knee to scoop him over short fine leg. On the next ball, he lofted him over mid-off. That was followed by five wides down the leg side as Ishant failed to execute a slower ball. But he made a comeback, of sorts, by bowling four dots to end the over.
1w
4
4
5w
•
•
•
•
MI 21 for 0 after two
�1
�3
�3
�2
Expect a high-scoring game
In five of the last six day games here, the totals were in the range of 185 and 200. It's a small venue with the square boundaries measuring 62 and 63 metres. Down the ground is 74 metres. So expect bowlers to bowl fuller.
The outfield looks brilliant. When it comes to the pitch, there's a little bit of grass around the good-length area. It's the same pitch where Mumbai played Rajasthan Royals. In that match, Trent Boult had swung out Mumbai's top order, but that was a night game.
�1
�2
�1
�
T20 Time Out Live
�2
�1
�
�
Capitals opt to bowl; Surya comes in for MI
Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals have opted to bowl. Jhye Richardson and Lalit Yadav come in for Rasikh Salam and Mitchell Marsh.
Mumbai were also looking to bowl first. "Not getting a win under the belt has put pressure on us, but one win will bring a couple more," says Hardik Pandya. Mumbai have made three changes: Suryakumar comes in for Naman Dhir, Nabi comes in for Brevis and Romario comes for Maphaka.
Here are the XIs:
Mumbai Indians: 1 RG Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 SA Yadav, 4 NT Tilak Varma, 5 HH Pandya (capt), 6 TH David, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 R Shepherd, 9 G Coetzee, 10 PP Chawla, 11 JJ Bumrah
Impact Players: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
Delhi Capitals: 1 PP Shaw, 2 DA Warner, 3 Abishek Porel, 4 RR Pant (capt, wk), 5 T Stubbs, 6 AR Patel, 7 Lalit Yadav, 8 JA Richardson, 9 A Nortje, 10 I Sharma, 11 KK Ahmed
Impact Players: Kumar Kushagra, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Sumit Kumar, Pravin Dubey
�2
�2
�1
�
18,000 children set to cheer at Wankhede
As part of a CSR project by Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians, the Wankhede will have 18,000 children from diverse NGOs in attendance for today's game. This will include 200 children with special needs. The kids will be accompanied by 2000 volunteers.
�
�2
�
�2
Bottom-of-the-table clash
Hello and welcome to the first game of Super Sunday. It's Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in a bottom-of-the-table clash. Mumbai have three losses in as many games; Delhi have three losses and one win from their four. While Both teams will be keen to revive their campaign, Mumbai seem to have the upper hand. Not only are they playing at home but will also get the boost in the form of a returning Suryakumar Yadav.
Meanwhile, Capitals will be without Mitchell Marsh, who is injured. There are also doubts over Kuldeep Yadav's availability. He has a groin niggle and missed the last two games. Can Capitals overcome all that?
�1
�
�1
�2