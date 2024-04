Live blog - Suryakumar falls for a duck after Rohit's blazing 49

Before today, Ishan Kishan had taken Axar Patel for 69 runs off 48 balls without getting out. Continuing the pattern, Kishan hit him for a boundary earlier in the day, and now, on the first ball of the 11th over, he slog-swept him for a six.

The next ball, Kishan smashed to the left of Axar who stuck his hand out and plucked it.

Axar, who had bowled just one over in the last game, finished his spell with figures of 4-0-35-2. But Mumbai are still in a strong position, going at more than ten an over.