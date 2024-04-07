Live blog - Suryakumar falls for a duck after Rohit's blazing 49

Hello and welcome to the first game of Super Sunday. It's Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in a bottom-of-the-table clash. Mumbai have three losses in as many games; Delhi have three losses and one win from their four. While Both teams will be keen to revive their campaign, Mumbai seem to have the upper hand. Not only are they playing at home but will also get the boost in the form of a returning Suryakumar Yadav.