Matches (34)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
KnightRiders vs Giants, 27th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, February 01, 2025, International League T20
What will be the toss result?
ADKR Win & Bat
GG Win & Bat
ADKR Win & Bowl
GG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KnightRiders
W
L
W
L
L
Giants
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 125.27 SR
ADKR8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 140.6 SR
GG10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 123.62 SR
GG10 M • 169 Runs • 16.9 Avg • 109.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 12.33 SR
ADKR10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 31.71 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 13 SR
GG8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 16.36 SR
Squad
ADKR
GG
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|1 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more