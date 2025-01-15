Matches (5)
KnightRiders vs Warriorz, 6th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 15, 2025, International League T20
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Today, 2:30 PM
1h:52m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sharafu
10 M • 255 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 126.86 SR
MS Pepper
9 M • 199 Runs • 22.11 Avg • 139.16 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
9 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 149.65 SR
J Charles
8 M • 187 Runs • 26.71 Avg • 137.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Willey
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 24 SR
AD Russell
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 15.42 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 12 SR
DR Sams
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 13.18 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
ADKR
SW
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adhitya Shetty 
Bowler
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrar Ahmad 
-
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahid Bhutta 
-
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days15 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
England
Martin Saggers
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV22040.829
MIE21120.625
SW11020.050
DC2112-0.625
GG2020-0.533
ADKR1010-0.700
Full Table