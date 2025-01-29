Matches (13)
PAK vs WI (1)
BBL (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Super Smash (2)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
IND vs ENG (1)

Vipers vs Giants, 24th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 29, 2025, International League T20
PrevNext
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DV Win & Bat
GG Win & Bat
DV Win & Bowl
GG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 346 Runs • 43.25 Avg • 134.1 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 247 Runs • 49.4 Avg • 123.5 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 125 SR
JM Cox
10 M • 223 Runs • 22.3 Avg • 122.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 15.41 SR
PW Hasaranga
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6 Econ • 16.5 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 16 SR
MR Adair
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 15.6 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
DV
GG
Player
Role
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days29 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV862120.287
MIE84481.105
DC7438-0.158
ADKR73460.067
GG7346-0.341
SW7254-1.337
Full Table