Giants vs Warriors, 3rd Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 12, 2025, International League T20
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
Sharjah Warriors FlagSharjah Warriors
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 118.8 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 213 Runs • 30.43 Avg • 147.91 SR
J Charles
8 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 136.47 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
9 M • 153 Runs • 19.13 Avg • 151.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zuhaib Zubair
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 12 SR
CJ Jordan
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 23.57 SR
DR Sams
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 14.08 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
GG
SW
Player
Role
James Vince (c)
Batter
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Dipendra Singh Airee 
Middle order Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Gerhard Erasmus 
Allrounder
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saghir Khan 
-
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Uzair Khan 
-
Wahidullah Zadran 
-
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days12 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
ADKR-----
DV-----
DC-----
GG-----
MIE-----
SW-----
Full Table