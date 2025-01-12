Matches (17)
Giants vs Warriors, 3rd Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 12, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Giants
W
W
W
L
L
Warriors
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 118.8 SR
10 M • 213 Runs • 30.43 Avg • 147.91 SR
8 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 136.47 SR
9 M • 153 Runs • 19.13 Avg • 151.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 23.57 SR
SW9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 14.08 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
GG
SW
Player
Role
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more