Tigers vs Dragons, 23rd Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Bengaluru, August 26, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tigers
W
W
L
T
L
Dragons
W
L
NR
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HUT10 M • 310 Runs • 31 Avg • 201.29 SR
HUT10 M • 266 Runs • 53.2 Avg • 138.54 SR
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 142.44 SR
MLD10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 136.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HUT9 M • 24 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 8.08 SR
HUT7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 12 SR
MLD7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.5 SR
MLD7 M • 8 Wkts • 11.04 Econ • 13.25 SR
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|26 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
