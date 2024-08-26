Matches (27)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
MAX60 (4)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
Maharaja T20 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 (1)
ZIM-W T20 Cup (4)

Tigers vs Dragons, 23rd Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Bengaluru, August 26, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammed Taha
10 M • 310 Runs • 31 Avg • 201.29 SR
MK Pandey
10 M • 266 Runs • 53.2 Avg • 138.54 SR
KV Siddharth
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 142.44 SR
RA Patil
10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 136.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 24 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 8.08 SR
LR Kumar
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 12 SR
Abhilash Shetty
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.5 SR
MB Darshan
7 M • 8 Wkts • 11.04 Econ • 13.25 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days26 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HUT75210-0.436
GUM74290.051
BEB64280.911
MYSW74380.768
MLD6143-0.247
SHL7162-1.361
Full Table