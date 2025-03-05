Matches (4)
Nondescripts vs Bloomfield, Final at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Colombo (RPS), March 05 - 08, 2025, Major League Tournament
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Mishara
10 M • 937 Runs • 62.47 Avg • 57.66 SR
LU Igalagamage
10 M • 751 Runs • 46.94 Avg • 101.48 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
10 M • 583 Runs • 41.64 Avg • 54.23 SR
RK Chandraguptha
8 M • 488 Runs • 37.54 Avg • 64.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Daniel
10 M • 40 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 35.25 SR
L Embuldeniya
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 67.57 SR
RS Fernando
8 M • 49 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 31.89 SR
S Nanayakkare
10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.42 Econ • 30.32 SR
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days5,6,7,8 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Sri Lanka
Shantha Fonseka
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rasanjana Dulsiri
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM8404104.76
COLT830593.205
ACCC831487.02
PSC832376.39
PSC823370.895
BSC815257.64
CHLM822454.26
NEGO812538.24
RAG804435.655
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC8305114.985
MOORS8413101.83
CCC830591.855
Tamil832378.375
KYCC812557.13
NSWC802655.04
BRC813450.73
SSC812541.72
KCCC804428.675
