Nondescripts vs Bloomfield, Final at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Colombo (RPS), March 05 - 08, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
D
D
W
D
D
Bloomfield
D
W
D
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NCC10 M • 937 Runs • 62.47 Avg • 57.66 SR
NCC10 M • 751 Runs • 46.94 Avg • 101.48 SR
BLOOM10 M • 583 Runs • 41.64 Avg • 54.23 SR
BLOOM8 M • 488 Runs • 37.54 Avg • 64.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NCC10 M • 40 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 35.25 SR
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 67.57 SR
BLOOM8 M • 49 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 31.89 SR
BLOOM10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.42 Econ • 30.32 SR
Playing XI
NCC
BLOOM
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee