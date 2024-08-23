Matches (25)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (8)
WCPL 2024 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Jaguars vs Lions, 19th Match at George Town, MAX60, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, George Town, August 23, 2024, MAX60 Caribbean
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Jaguars
L
NR
W
W
L
Lions
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:13
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
|Jimmy Powell Oval, Cayman Islands
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|23 August 2024 - day (10-over match)