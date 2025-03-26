Doggett's six trumps Vidler's four on dramatic opening day to Shield final

South Australia 158 for 6 (Lehmann 42*, Vidler 4-33) lead Queensland 95 (Doggett 6-31) by 63 runs

The fringe and the future of Australian fast bowling was on display on day one of the Sheffield Shield final with Brendan Doggett taking six wickets to roll Queensland for 95 before 19-year-old Callum Vidler took four to ensure South Australia did not run away with the game on a dramatic day at Karen Rolton Oval where 16 wickets fell.

Doggett tore through Queensland's line-up to bowl them out for the lowest first innings total in Shield final history. He took his best ever figures in Shield cricket of 6 for 31 and his second five-wicket haul in a final, having done it previously for Queensland in the 2017-18 decider. He also became the 10th bowler to take multiple five-wicket hauls in a final. Queensland's total was also the third-lowest in Shield history in any innings.

Vidler then responded with a stunning display that was reminiscent of Pat Cummins' breakout performance in a Shield final as a 17-year-old in 2011. Vidler showcased high pace, swing and accuracy in just his third first-class game to claim 4 for 33, including Test batters Alex Carey and Nathan McSweeney.

But when Vidler ran out of gas late in the day, Jake Lehmann continued his phenomenal form to finish 42 not out at stumps, sharing an unbeaten 45-run stand with Ben Manenti , who finished 36 not out to push the hosts to 158 for 6 and a priceless lead of 63 that had been earned by some hard work from opener Conor McInerney who made a vital 38 against the new ball.

Doggett made the most of some excellent morning bowling conditions after McSweeney made the unusual decision to bowl first at Karen Rolton Oval given the surface looked far more seam-friendly than usual. The ball swung consistently with Queensland's batters unable to handle it.

Nathan McAndrew celebrates the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne • Getty Images

Doggett made the first breakthrough after coming on first change, removing Usman Khawaja for a tortured 2 off 28 deliveries when he pulled a short ball down fine leg's throat. But Khawaja should not have survived that long.

Nathan McAndrew had him dropped twice in the slips. He edged the third ball of the match to Manenti at second and he failed to hold onto the low chance. In the seventh over, McAndrew's fourth, Khawaja edged a near identical delivery that angled in and swung away. It floated waist high to McSweeney at first slip and he grassed the simple chance.

The weight of the 29-year Shield drought looked heavy on the entire team at that point. But the tide quickly shifted after Khawaja holed out.

McAndrew endured more bad luck when Marnus Labuschagne defended a ball onto his heel and it rolled into leg stump at speed but did not knock off the leg bail. However, McAndrew's frustration turned to elation next ball when Labuschagne glanced a catch to Lehmann at a well-placed leg gully to fall for a seven-ball duck.

The next delivery Jack Clayton made a bizarre call. He defended a ball into the offside and took off for a single that was never. Opener Angus Lovell, who was a late inclusion for Queensland after Matthew Renshaw had to fly home for the birth of his second child, rightly sent Clayton back. Liam Scott swooped having been stationed very close at mid-off to prevent the single and produced a direct hit before Clayton could scramble back.

How a drawn final is decided In the event the Sheffield Shield final ends in a draw, the title will be decided on first-innings bonus points which are accrued across the first 100 overs.

Batting teams earn 0.01 of a bonus point for every run scored over 200 in the initial 100 overs; bowling sides get 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket in the first 100 overs. For example, the batting side scores 350 all out in 90 overs they earn 1.5 points and the bowling side 1 point.

Should bonus points be tied and the match drawn, SA will win the Shield given they finished top of the ladder and earned hosting rights for the final.

Queensland quickly slumped from 16 for 3 to 22 for 5. Lovell had survived two very close lbw shouts and having hit the pad with a sharp offcutter, Doggett found Lovell's outside edge with a perfect outswinger to have him caught behind.

Three overs later Ben McDermott chipped a poorly executed drive back to Jordan Buckingham who held on with two bites. Replays were needed to examine if Buckingham had overstepped the front line but the inconclusive evidence meant McDermott was given out.

Michael Neser and Jimmy Peirson dug in just as they had done a week ago when they rescued Queensland from 86 for 5 to ensure a draw that got them into the final. Neser struck six boundaries in an excellent counterattack given the ball was still swinging consistently. But after a 46-run stand that got Queensland past lunch, Doggett struck twice in two overs.

Peirson shuffled across too far to a ball that thundered into his front pad and was adjudged lbw. Neser had played and missed a few times in between playing some glorious drives but finally nicked a lovely outswinger from Doggett to McSweeney at first slip who let out a sigh of relief after holding on.

McAndrew claimed a richly-deserved second when he lured Jack Wildermuth into a leaden-footed drive to have him caught behind.

Doggett completed his five-wicket haul by cleaning up Mitchell Swepson and closed out the innings when Mark Steketee clubbed to deep mid-on

Nineteen-year-old Callum Vidler was outstanding with the new ball • Getty Images

Vidler, 19, then copied the Doggett blueprint to keep Queensland in the game, showing that high-pace outswing is a method for success on this surface. Playing just his third first-class game, he was trusted to open the bowling ahead of Steketee and did not let his captain down.

He bowled 11 straight deliveries at opener Henry Hunt without letting him score, although one ran off the pad for four leg byes. Off the 12th, in Vidler's third over, Hunt's eyes lit up at a fuller length but some late shape at pace caught the edge and Lovell held the sharp chance at third slip.

He bowled 12 deliveries to McSweeney without letting him get off the mark before scratching his outside edge with an even better delivery. Vidler went slightly wider of the crease, angled in and shaped away as McSweeney tried to defend on the crease. It wasn't going to carry to first slip and Peirson took a blinder diving full length to his right with one glove. At that point, Vidler had bowled five overs, four maidens and had 2 for 2.

But the scoreboard was moving at the other end thanks to McInerney. There was some luck involved. He edged Steketee on 14 but McDermott failed to lay a hand on the sharp chance and Steketee's poor luck continued when Jason Sangha offered a similar edge high to Lovell's left.

Ben Manenti added valuable lower-order runs • Getty Images

Sangha edged a wide half volley from Neser to leave SA vulnerable at 41 for 3, but Carey and McInerney learnt from the mistakes of their team-mates and went on the offensive.

Carey struck two fours and a six to put pressure back on Queensland's attack. McInerney gloved an attempted pull down the leg side off Wildermuth to leave SA 65 for 4.

But Lehmann and Carey kept the pedal down. Lehmann created width at every opportunity carving several balls from a fourth stump line behind point. He also benefited from some strange captaincy from Labuschagne who bowled part-time medium pace and gave up 18 runs in four overs, including three boundaries and a six.

Vidler returned from the other end to wreak more havoc. Carey chopped on for 24, hurried by the extra pace trying to pull. Liam Scott was also done for pace, gloving a short ball down the leg side.