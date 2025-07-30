Matches (13)
BEAD vs AMSKS, 19th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
19th Match, Kabul, July 30, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
180/5
(13.5/20 ov, T:181) 182/1
AMSKS won by 9 wickets (with 37 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Band-e-Amir Dragons • 180/5(20 overs)
75 (52)
2/41 (4)
39* (17)
1/17 (4)
Amo Sharks • 182/1(13.5 overs)
115* (43)
1/29 (2)
46 (20)
0/17 (3)
13.5
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.4
6
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
13.3
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.2
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.1
1
Hashmatullah to Ijaz, 1 run
end of over 1316 runs
AMSKS: 163/1CRR: 12.53 • RRR: 2.57
Ijaz Ahmad18 (19b 2x4)
Noor ul Rahman97 (39b 6x4 9x6)
Nijat Masood 3-0-42-0
Izharulhaq Naveed 3-0-17-0
12.6
1
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, 1 run
12.5
•
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, no run
12.4
4
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, FOUR runs
12.3
1
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
12.2
6
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
12.1
4
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
end of over 1211 runs
AMSKS: 147/1CRR: 12.25 • RRR: 4.25
Noor ul Rahman86 (36b 5x4 8x6)
Ijaz Ahmad13 (16b 1x4)
Izharulhaq Naveed 3-0-17-0
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-42-0
11.6
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
11.5
6
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
11.4
2
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 2 runs
11.3
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Ijaz, 1 run
11.2
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
11.1
•
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, no run
end of over 1110 runs
AMSKS: 136/1CRR: 12.36 • RRR: 5.00
Ijaz Ahmad12 (15b 1x4)
Noor ul Rahman76 (31b 5x4 7x6)
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-42-0
Izharulhaq Naveed 2-0-6-0
10.6
•
Gulbadin to Ijaz, no run
10.5
1
Gulbadin to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
10.4
4
Gulbadin to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Band-e-Amir Dragons, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|30 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Amo Sharks 2, Band-e-Amir Dragons 0
AMSKS Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|46
|20
|not out
|115
|43
|not out
|19
|20
|Extras
|(w 2)
|Total
|182(1 wkt; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>