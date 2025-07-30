Matches (13)
BEAD vs AMSKS, 19th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
19th Match, Kabul, July 30, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Band-e-Amir Dragons FlagBand-e-Amir Dragons

#4

180/5
Amo Sharks FlagAmo Sharks

#1

(13.5/20 ov, T:181) 182/1

AMSKS won by 9 wickets (with 37 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
115* (43)
noor-ul-rahman
Scorecard summary
Band-e-Amir Dragons 180/5(20 overs)
Sediqullah Atal
75 (52)
Sharafuddin Ashraf
2/41 (4)
Abdul Hadi
39* (17)
Mohammad Gul Alizai
1/17 (4)
Amo Sharks 182/1(13.5 overs)
Noor ul Rahman
115* (43)
Lalbaz Sinzai
1/29 (2)
Imran
46 (20)
Izharulhaq Naveed
0/17 (3)
13.5
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.4
6
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
13.3
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.2
4
Hashmatullah to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
13.1
1
Hashmatullah to Ijaz, 1 run
end of over 1316 runs
AMSKS: 163/1CRR: 12.53 RRR: 2.57
Ijaz Ahmad18 (19b 2x4)
Noor ul Rahman97 (39b 6x4 9x6)
Nijat Masood 3-0-42-0
Izharulhaq Naveed 3-0-17-0
12.6
1
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, 1 run
12.5
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, no run
12.4
4
Nijat Masood to Ijaz, FOUR runs
12.3
1
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
12.2
6
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
12.1
4
Nijat Masood to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
end of over 1211 runs
AMSKS: 147/1CRR: 12.25 RRR: 4.25
Noor ul Rahman86 (36b 5x4 8x6)
Ijaz Ahmad13 (16b 1x4)
Izharulhaq Naveed 3-0-17-0
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-42-0
11.6
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
11.5
6
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, SIX runs
11.4
2
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 2 runs
11.3
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Ijaz, 1 run
11.2
1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
11.1
Izharulhaq Naveed to Noor ul Rahman, no run
end of over 1110 runs
AMSKS: 136/1CRR: 12.36 RRR: 5.00
Ijaz Ahmad12 (15b 1x4)
Noor ul Rahman76 (31b 5x4 7x6)
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-42-0
Izharulhaq Naveed 2-0-6-0
10.6
Gulbadin to Ijaz, no run
10.5
1
Gulbadin to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
10.4
4
Gulbadin to Noor ul Rahman, FOUR runs
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBand-e-Amir Dragons, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Amo Sharks
Noor ul Rahman
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days30 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute
Izharulhaq Naveed
in
Mohammad Shahzad
 out (2nd innings)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
PointsAmo Sharks 2, Band-e-Amir Dragons 0
AMSKS Innings
Player NameRB
Imran
caught4620
Noor ul Rahman
not out11543
Ijaz Ahmad
not out1920
Extras(w 2)
Total182(1 wkt; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS862120.872
MAK853100.314
BDD8448-0.004
BEAD8356-0.811
SGT8264-0.407
