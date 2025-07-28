Matches (12)
SGT vs MAK, 16th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
16th Match, Kabul, July 28, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Speen Ghar Tigers FlagSpeen Ghar Tigers

#5

191/6
Mis Ainak Knights FlagMis Ainak Knights

#2

(20 ov, T:192) 141/9

SGT won by 50 runs

Player Of The Match
14 (11) & 4/14
zubaid-akbari
56

Mujeeb and Farmanullah's 56-run partnership is MAK's highest for the 9th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 28 between Dawlat Zadran and Naveen-ul-Haq

Match centre 
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Speen Ghar Tigers 191/6(20 overs)
Hazratullah Zazai
50 (25)
Farmanullah
2/30 (4)
Rahmat Shah
49* (27)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
1/27 (4)
Mis Ainak Knights 141/9(20 overs)
Farmanullah
37* (32)
Zubaid Akbari
4/14 (2.3)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
25 (17)
Zahir Khan
1/19 (4)
end of over 2010 runs • 1 wicket
MAK: 141/9CRR: 7.05 
Naveed Zadran4 (1b 1x4)
Farmanullah37 (32b 2x4 1x6)
Zubaid Akbari 2.3-0-14-4
Dawlat Zadran 4-0-46-1
19.6
4
Zubaid Akbari to Naveed Zadran, FOUR runs
19.5
W
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, OUT
Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Rahmat Shah b Zubaid Akbari 25 (17b 1x4 2x6 30m) SR: 147.05
19.4
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, no run
19.3
4
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Zubaid Akbari to Farmanullah, 1 run
19.1
1
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, 1 run
end of over 1916 runs
MAK: 131/8CRR: 6.89 RRR: 61.00
Mujeeb Ur Rahman20 (13b 2x6)
Farmanullah36 (31b 2x4 1x6)
Dawlat Zadran 4-0-46-1
Rashid Khan 3-0-21-0
18.6
1
Zadran to Mujeeb, 1 run
18.5
1
Zadran to Farmanullah, 1 run
18.5
1w
Zadran to Farmanullah, 1 wide
18.4
2
Zadran to Farmanullah, 2 runs
18.3
4
Zadran to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
18.2
1
Zadran to Mujeeb, 1 run
18.1
6
Zadran to Mujeeb, SIX runs
end of over 186 runs
MAK: 115/8CRR: 6.38 RRR: 38.50
Farmanullah29 (28b 1x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman12 (10b 1x6)
Rashid Khan 3-0-21-0
Dawlat Zadran 3-0-30-1
17.6
4
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
17.5
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
17.4
1
Rashid Khan to Mujeeb, 1 run
17.3
1
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.2
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
17.1
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
end of over 1717 runs
MAK: 109/8CRR: 6.41 RRR: 27.66
Mujeeb Ur Rahman11 (9b 1x6)
Farmanullah24 (23b 1x6)
Dawlat Zadran 3-0-30-1
Zahir Khan 4-0-19-1
16.6
6
Zadran to Mujeeb, SIX runs
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossMis Ainak Knights, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Speen-Tigers
Zubaid Akbari
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days28 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
MAK Player Replacement
Substitute
Emal
in
Khalil Gurbaz
 out (2nd innings, 10.4 ov)
SGT Player Replacement
Substitute
Zahir Khan
in
Darwish Rasooli
 out (1st innings, 20 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Nasir Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
PointsSpeen Ghar Tigers 2, Mis Ainak Knights 0
MAK Innings
Player NameRB
Wafiullah Tarakhil
caught1212
Khalid Taniwal
bowled02
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
bowled1511
Sohail Khan Zurmati
run out1014
Afsar Zazai
bowled14
Mohammad Nabi
caught2316
Farmanullah
not out3732
Emal
caught02
Mohibullah Hamraz
caught99
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
caught2517
Naveed Zadran
not out41
Extras(w 5)
Total141(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS64280.034
MAK7438-0.170
BDD63360.587
BEAD63360.067
SGT7254-0.403
