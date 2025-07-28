Matches (12)
SGT vs MAK, 16th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
16th Match, Kabul, July 28, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Mujeeb and Farmanullah's 56-run partnership is MAK's highest for the 9th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 28 between Dawlat Zadran and Naveen-ul-Haq
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Speen Ghar Tigers • 191/6(20 overs)
50 (25)
2/30 (4)
49* (27)
1/27 (4)
Mis Ainak Knights • 141/9(20 overs)
37* (32)
4/14 (2.3)
25 (17)
1/19 (4)
end of over 2010 runs • 1 wicket
MAK: 141/9CRR: 7.05
Naveed Zadran4 (1b 1x4)
Farmanullah37 (32b 2x4 1x6)
Zubaid Akbari 2.3-0-14-4
Dawlat Zadran 4-0-46-1
19.6
4
Zubaid Akbari to Naveed Zadran, FOUR runs
19.5
W
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, OUT
Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Rahmat Shah b Zubaid Akbari 25 (17b 1x4 2x6 30m) SR: 147.05
19.4
•
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, no run
19.3
4
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Zubaid Akbari to Farmanullah, 1 run
19.1
1
Zubaid Akbari to Mujeeb, 1 run
end of over 1916 runs
MAK: 131/8CRR: 6.89 • RRR: 61.00
Mujeeb Ur Rahman20 (13b 2x6)
Farmanullah36 (31b 2x4 1x6)
Dawlat Zadran 4-0-46-1
Rashid Khan 3-0-21-0
18.6
1
Zadran to Mujeeb, 1 run
18.5
1
Zadran to Farmanullah, 1 run
18.5
1w
Zadran to Farmanullah, 1 wide
18.4
2
Zadran to Farmanullah, 2 runs
18.3
4
Zadran to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
18.2
1
Zadran to Mujeeb, 1 run
18.1
6
Zadran to Mujeeb, SIX runs
end of over 186 runs
MAK: 115/8CRR: 6.38 • RRR: 38.50
Farmanullah29 (28b 1x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman12 (10b 1x6)
Rashid Khan 3-0-21-0
Dawlat Zadran 3-0-30-1
17.6
4
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
17.5
•
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
17.4
1
Rashid Khan to Mujeeb, 1 run
17.3
1
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.2
•
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
17.1
•
Rashid Khan to Farmanullah, no run
end of over 1717 runs
MAK: 109/8CRR: 6.41 • RRR: 27.66
Mujeeb Ur Rahman11 (9b 1x6)
Farmanullah24 (23b 1x6)
Dawlat Zadran 3-0-30-1
Zahir Khan 4-0-19-1
16.6
6
Zadran to Mujeeb, SIX runs
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Mis Ainak Knights, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|28 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|MAK Player Replacement
Substitute:
|SGT Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Speen Ghar Tigers 2, Mis Ainak Knights 0
MAK Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|12
|12
|bowled
|0
|2
|bowled
|15
|11
|run out
|10
|14
|bowled
|1
|4
|caught
|23
|16
|not out
|37
|32
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|9
|9
|caught
|25
|17
|not out
|4
|1
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|141(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
