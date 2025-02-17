Matches (10)
Canterbury vs Northern Dis, 25th Match at Hamilton, Ford Trophy, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, Hamilton, February 18, 2025, The Ford Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
L
W
W
W
L
Northern Dis
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:29
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
