Matches (17)
T20 World Cup (6)
CE Cup (3)
Vitality Blast (8)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Bristol, June 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
124
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(16.5/20 ov, T:125) 128/5

Hampshire won by 5 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Tony Albert anchors Hampshire after seamers leave Gloucestershire on the floor

Five-wicket win follows command display from Wood, Turner, Neser and Fuller

ECB Reporters Network
07-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
James Vince celebrates the run-out of Ben Charlesworth, Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast, June 7, 2024

James Vince celebrates the run-out of Ben Charlesworth  •  Getty Images

Hampshire 128 for 5 (Albert 41*, Payne 3-17) beat Gloucestershire 124 (Turner 3-24, Wood 2-13, Neser 2-24) by five wickets
Toby Albert anchored Hampshire Hawks to a hard-fought five-wicket Vitality Blast triumph over South Group rivals Gloucestershire beneath the Seat Unique Stadium floodlights at Bristol.
The 23-year-old Academy product top-scored with 41 not out from 32 balls and dominated a match-winning stand of 61 for the fifth wicket with James Fuller as the visitors chased down a modest victory target of 125 on a used pitch with 3.1 overs to spare.
But they were made to fight hard by Gloucestershire's front-line seamer David Payne, who took 3 for 17 in four overs to at least make a game of it in front of a crowd of nearly 4,000.
Hampshire's second successive win was founded upon a disciplined performance from their seam bowling unit, John Turner claiming 3 for 24 in 3.2 overs and Chris Wood, Michael Neser and Fuller each weighing in with two wickets apiece as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 124 in 18.2 overs.
Cameron Bancroft top-scored with 29, Beau Webster made 28 and Matt Taylor hit a quickfire 27, but the hosts never really recovered from the loss of early wickets and only managed three double-figure partnerships in an innings that failed to achieve lift-off.
Buoyant Hampshire head to Taunton and a showdown with title holders Somerset on Sunday, while Gloucestershire attempt to recover from back-to-back defeats when they take on Sussex in Bristol.
Put into bat, Gloucestershire slipped to 15 for 2 in a powerplay that yielded 40 for the loss of Miles Hammond and James Bracey. Wood accounted for both, having Hammond held at mid-on and then persuading Bracey to hit high to deep mid-wicket where Benny Howell took a fine catch on the run.
Overseas signings Bancroft and Webster staged a recovery of sorts, the Australians adding 45 in five overs. Opening his shoulders, Webster smashed Fuller for a straight six that cleared the stand as Gloucestershire passed 50 in the seventh, but Turner broke the third wicket partnership when Bancroft, having accrued 29 from 23 balls with 4 fours, holed out to long-on.
And 60-3 became 60-4 later in the same over, James Vince scoring a startling direct hit from mid-off to run out Ben Charlesworth without scoring. When Jack Taylor missed a straight one and was bowled by Fuller in the eleventh, the home side were in a spot of bother on 65 for 5.
Australian seamer Neser piled the pressure onto Gloucestershire, having compatriot Webster held at long-on for a 27-ball 28 and then inducing Marchant de Lange to find long-off and finishing with 2 for 24 from four overs as the hosts further subsided to 74 for 7 by the end of the thirteenth.
Gloucestershire needed something special and Matt Taylor did his best to oblige, helping himself to 3 sixes and a four on his way to a T20 career-best score of 27 from 14 balls and staging a restorative alliance of 42 in four overs with van Buuren before falling to Fuller in the seventeenth. Turner then accounted for David Payne and van Buuren, who raised 22 at a run a ball, as Gloucestershire were dismissed with 10 deliveries unused.
Gloucestershire's best hope of achieving an unlikely turnaround in fortunes, veteran left arm seamer Payne removed the openers inside his first two overs, bowling Ben McDermott and having Vince caught at the wicket to sow uncertainty in Hampshire ranks. His next over saw him pin Nick Gubbins lbw for 14 as the visitors lurched to 31 for 3.
Joe Weatherley did a good job of calming any nerves in the Hampshire camp, scoring 24 in 25 balls and dominating a stand of 32 in 4.4 overs with Albert, only to then shuffle across his crease and fall lbw to de Lange with the score on 63. But the visitors were still well-placed when reaching halfway with only 57 more runs needed.
Albert now took centre stage, finding the gaps, running hard between the wickets and punishing the poor ball when it came along to keep Hampshire on track. Former Gloucestershire man Fuller provided solid support at the other end and, once these two emerged intact from Payne's final over, with 31 required from 42 balls, Hampshire's success was more or less assured.
In cruise control by the end, Albert had mustered six boundaries by the time Fuller was bowled by Ajeet Singh Dale, having made 27 from 23 balls. Howell then hit the winning boundary as the Hawks won with plenty to spare.
Michael NeserChris WoodToby AlbertDavid PayneHampshireGloucestershireGloucs vs HampshireVitality Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hampshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BR McDermott
bowled12
JM Vince
caught108
NRT Gubbins
lbw1410
JJ Weatherley
lbw2425
TE Albert
not out4132
JK Fuller
bowled2724
BAC Howell
not out41
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 3)
Total128(5 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS43162.069
NHNTS43160.497
YORKS32140.911
BEARS32140.780
DERBS42240.587
WORCS4224-0.616
LEICS31220.718
DURH3122-2.133
NOTTS4040-2.510
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR43160.586
KENT32141.718
HANTS32140.429
SUSS32140.200
GLAM42240.140
ESSEX4224-0.007
GLOUC3122-0.093
SOM3122-0.886
MIDDX3030-2.468
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved