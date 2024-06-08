Matches (17)
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Northampton, June 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
169/4
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(20 ov, T:170) 163/9

Northants won by 6 runs

Player Of The Match
Saif Zaib
, NHNTS
44* (21) & 3/20
saif-zaib
Report

Saif Zaib stars with bat and ball as Northants hold nerve against Worcestershire

Shoaib Bashir claims two wickets in first outing of five-match loan deal

ECB Reporters Network
07-Jun-2024 • 32 mins ago
Shoaib Bashir struck on his debut for Worcestershire, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Vitality Blast, June 7, 2024

Shoaib Bashir struck on his debut for Worcestershire  •  Getty Images

Northamptonshire 169 for 4 (Zaib 44, Raza 42, Bashir 2-38) beat Worcestershire 163 for 9 (Roderick 39, Zaib 3-20) by six runs
Northamptonshire all-rounder Saif Zaib starred in front of the TV cameras, plundering an unbeaten 44 off just 21 balls and bagging three wickets for 20 runs as the Steelbacks won out by just six runs against over Worcestershire Rapids in a Vitality Blast thriller at Wantage Road.
Zaib smashed six fours and two sixes, to propel Steelbacks to 169 for four, sharing an unbeaten stand of 79 in six overs with Sikandar Raza (42*) to help his side recover from a mini collapse.
England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, playing the first of five T20 loan games for Worcestershire, took two for 38.
In the chase, the visitors slumped to 120 for eight in the 16th over before an extraordinary cameo from Gareth Roderick almost won the game. Blasting 39 off just 22 balls (1x4, 3x6), his highest T20 score, Roderick took the game to the wire with Worcestershire needing 11 off the final six balls. But Raphy Weatherall, bowling a brilliant final over, held his nerve, conceding just four runs and ending Roderick's resistance.
Amidst action, Steelbacks captain and former England all-rounder David Willey took his 300th career T20 wicket.
Earlier Matthew Breetzke (26) struck Bashir for back-to-back sixes in the second over, the first into the board room bar in the Spencer Pavilion. Ricardo Vasconcelos (28) too was soon into the action, taking consecutive boundaries off Adam Finch.
Nathan Smith pegged things back with five dot balls, but Vasconcelos found the ropes twice in the sixth over off former teammate Tom Taylor, including a ramp over the keeper's head as the Steelbacks finished the powerplay on 47 without loss.
After that solid start, Northamptonshire lost three wickets for 14 runs in 17 balls, stuttering to 63 for three.
First Vasconcelos missed an attempted pull against Hayden Walsh and was bowled. Next Breetzke (26) looked to continue his six-hitting spree against Bashir, getting one away to take the Steelbacks past 50, before picking out deep midwicket. Finally Bashir grabbed a second wicket when he had Willey caught at long-off.
Ravi Bopara (18) fought back, powering Walsh through cover before miscuing a strike down the ground off Finch, Taylor taking a running catch.
That brought Zaib and Raza together in a blaze of boundaries. Raza muscled Brett D'Oliveira twice over deep midwicket. Particularly strong on the drive, Zaib powered Bashir and Taylor through cover and reverse swept Bashir for four.
The twentieth over from Smith proved most costly. Zaib smashed two sixes and with Raza top-edging another, the Rapids conceded 21.
Zaib struck quickly when Worcestershire batted, removing D'Oliveira in the third over as he hit straight to mid-off.
Ed Pollock top edged Willey for four and then crunched him through the covers before he swung and missed and was bowled. Two balls later Ben Sanderson had Matthew Waite caught behind as Worcestershire finished the powerplay on a precarious 39 for three.
Ethan Brookes (24) and Adam Hose steadied the ship, putting on 38 in just over four overs before Brookes was pinned lbw when Bopara bowled a knuckleball.
Adam Hose posed a big threat, hitting a four and six off left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich's first over, before smiting a huge six off a free hit from Bopara. It took a world-class effort from Raza to remove Hose with a brilliant diving boundary catch when the batter smashed Zaib down the ground.
Zaib then bowled Taylor off his pads before Heldreich (2-22) had Smith caught by a diving Sanderson and bowled Walsh later in the over. If it all seemed over, no-one told Roderick though, setting up that final over thriller.
Worcs Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BL D'Oliveira
caught88
MJ Waite
caught1212
EJ Pollock
bowled1410
AJ Hose
caught3021
EA Brookes
lbw2415
TAI Taylor
bowled916
NG Smith
caught118
GH Roderick
bowled3922
HR Walsh
bowled01
AW Finch
not out68
Shoaib Bashir
not out01
Extras(lb 1, nb 4, w 5)
Total163(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS43162.069
NHNTS43160.497
YORKS32140.911
BEARS32140.780
DERBS42240.587
WORCS4224-0.616
LEICS31220.718
DURH3122-2.133
NOTTS4040-2.510
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR43160.586
KENT32141.718
HANTS32140.429
SUSS32140.200
GLAM42240.140
ESSEX4224-0.007
GLOUC3122-0.093
SOM3122-0.886
MIDDX3030-2.468
Full Table
