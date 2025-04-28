Zimbabwe opt to bat; Bangladesh hand debut to Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Toss Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine
decided to bat first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram.
The visitors made two changes to their line-up, bringing in legspinner Vincent Masekesa
and switching wicketkeeper from Nyasha Mayavo
to Tafadzwa Tsiga
. Masekesa is making his debut, while Tsiga will play his third Test.
Bangladesh brought back Anamul Haque
for the first time in almost two years. Tanzim Hasan Sakib
was handed a Test debut, while Nayeem Hasan
also came into the side. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Khaled Ahmed were dropped, while Nahid Rana is playing in the PSL.
Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0.
Bangladesh: 1 Anamul Haque, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Nayeem Hasan, 11 Tanzim Hasan
Zimbabwe: 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Nicholas Welch, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Craig Ervine (capt), 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Tafadzawa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Vincent Masekesa