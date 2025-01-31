Tendulkar to receive BCCI's lifetime achievement award; Bumrah, Mandhana win big

Sachin Tendulkar is set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual awards ceremony on February 1. Jasprit Bumrah has been chosen for the Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer for 2023-24 in the men's category while Smriti Mandhana has been picked for the corresponding women's trophy.

Tendulkar will be the 31st recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was instituted in 1994 in honour of India's first captain CK Nayudu. Tendulkar retired from international cricket having played for more than two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old in a 1989 Test against Pakistan. His 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are the highest by any player in history, as are his runs tally in both formats: 15,921 in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs. He also played one T20I, India's first ever, against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.

Bumrah, who was also named the ICC Cricketer of the Year earlier this month, was India's standout bowler in the assessment period, playing a pivotal role in India lifting the T20 World Cup in June. He picked up 15 wickets in eight games at an economy of 4.17 and was named the Player of the Tournament. Apart from that, he was also instrumental in India's Test series win against England at home.

Mandhana, who was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, was India's best woman batter across formats. Apart from scoring 149 against South Africa in the one-off Test in Chennai, she notched up 117, 136 and 90 in successive ODIs against the same opponents.

Ashwin set to receive special award

R Ashwin , who retired from international cricket in December 2024 as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, will be given a special award. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and played a defining role in India's 12-year domination in the longest format at home wherein they won 18 series on the trot.

Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut Award among men for his quick-fire fifty against England in the Rajkot Test in February 2024.

Among women, Asha Sobhana has been chosen for the award for Best International Debut for her 4 for 21 against South Africa to help India win by 143 runs in the first ODI at Bengaluru in June 2024. Offspinner Deepti Sharma will be awarded for finishing as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in the awards period.