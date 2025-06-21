Stokes helps England bounce back after massive Gill-Pant stand

Lunch India 454 for 7 (Gill 147, Pant 134, Jaiswal 101, Stokes 4-66) vs England

Rishabh Pant 's seventh Test century reasserted India's day one dominance, only for them to cede ground back to England as they lost four wickets for 24 heading into the lunch break of day two of this first Test at Headingley.

It was more or less all India for the first 90 minutes of Saturday's morning session, and the manner of the 95 runs added spoke of not just an upperhand but a degree of menace. Pant provided 69 of them, at his mischievous best, to the extent that even this majority English crowd rued when he was dismissed.

Pant was a one-man circus of heaves and tumbles, the first of them coming when he greeted Shoaib Bashir's first delivery with a fall-away paddle over his shoulder. The second was more choreographed after lifting Bashir over wide midwicket to bring up his sixth hundred as wicketkeeper, from his 146th delivery. Only MS Dhoni has as many for India, with this a third century on these shores - no other visiting wicketkeeper-batter has more than one - that also sits top of his three-figure knocks for most sixes (six).

There were no chances offered, per se, until, on 124, Pant ran past a delivery from Bashir and was forced to reclaim his ground on his hands and knees, having flung the bat away towards fine leg. Jamie Smith failed to capitalise on the error, but his blushes were saved when Josh Tongue, hidden in the field for most of this session, was able to catch Pant not playing a shot to trap him lbw.

With Gill having been removed on 147 - lifting Bashir to Tongue at deep square leg - to end a fourth wicket stand on 209, and Karun Nair's eight-year hiatus amounting to a four-ball duck - plucked gloriously out of the air by Ollie Pope at cover - Pant's dismissal was a nod to the need for a touch of consolidation from the hosts. But with lunch looming, Shardul Thakur clumsily chased a wide delivery through to Smith.