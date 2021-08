Shakib, who last led the allrounders' charts in October 2017, earned 34 rating points on the back of his Player-of-the-Series performance in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 win against Australia to move up by a place. The allrounder scored 114 runs, second-most in the series, and scalped seven, to be joint second among bowlers. The series also witnessed him become the first man to complete 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in T20Is.