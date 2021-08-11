England captain Joe Root has overtaken his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters, while Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the top 10 among Test bowlers, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is back at No. 1 in the T20I allrounders' rankings.
Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the opening Test to gain 49 points, now occupies the fourth position, while Kohli fell for a duck in India's first innings and was yet to bat in the second when rain washed out the final day.
Bumrah moved up 10 places to now be ranked ninth after taking 9 for 110 at Trent Bridge. It is the first time Bumrah is in the top 10 since late March. England's James Anderson also advanced by a spot to be seventh in the bowling list.
Ollie Robinson (46th), Shardul Thakur (55th), Ravindra Jadeja (36th among batters), KL Rahul (56th) are among the others to have gained in the latest ranking updates.
Shakib, who last led the allrounders' charts in October 2017, earned 34 rating points on the back of his Player-of-the-Series performance in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 win against Australia to move up by a place. The allrounder scored 114 runs, second-most in the series, and scalped seven, to be joint second among bowlers. The series also witnessed him become the first man to complete 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in T20Is.
In the T20I bowlers' rankings, Mustafizur Rahman gained 20 places and is now ranked 10th after picking up seven wickets in five matches. Mohammad Saifuddin (43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (66th) also moved up in the rankings.
For Australia, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar gained one slot to reach the seventh place and Mitchell Marsh jumped four spots to reach 21st among batters after scoring 111 runs in the last four matches.
