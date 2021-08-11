Bumrah returns to top 10 in Test bowlers list after his 9 for 110 in the first Test

Joe Root moved up by a place to No. 4 in ICC Test rankings

Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the opening Test to gain 49 points, now occupies the fourth position, while Kohli fell for a duck in India's first innings and was yet to bat in the second when rain washed out the final day.

Bumrah moved up 10 places to now be ranked ninth after taking 9 for 110 at Trent Bridge. It is the first time Bumrah is in the top 10 since late March. England's James Anderson also advanced by a spot to be seventh in the bowling list.

Ollie Robinson (46th), Shardul Thakur (55th), Ravindra Jadeja (36th among batters), KL Rahul (56th) are among the others to have gained in the latest ranking updates.

Shakib, who last led the allrounders' charts in October 2017, earned 34 rating points on the back of his Player-of-the-Series performance in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 win against Australia to move up by a place. The allrounder scored 114 runs, second-most in the series, and scalped seven, to be joint second among bowlers. The series also witnessed him become the first man to complete 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in T20Is.

In the T20I bowlers' rankings, Mustafizur Rahman gained 20 places and is now ranked 10th after picking up seven wickets in five matches. Mohammad Saifuddin (43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (66th) also moved up in the rankings.