Prithvi Shaw wants to leave Mumbai ahead of next domestic season

Prithvi Shaw has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a transfer ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association," Shaw wrote in the letter, which an MCA official confirmed the body had received. "It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of the MCA setup, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here."

Explaining his reasons for wanting to leave Shaw wrote: "At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer.

"In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season."

Shaw said his decision has been made after "careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA", and that he was "ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years".

But it was his poor fitness and lack of discipline that have made more headlines than his performances on the field over the past many months.