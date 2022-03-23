Fast bowler has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.46

Three days before the start of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants have brought on board Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye - the IPL 2018 purple cap winner - as a late replacement for the injured England fast bowler Mark Wood

The 35-year-old Tye emerged as a specialist death bowler in the BBL for Perth Scorchers. He played a significant part in their title run this season as well, picking up 3 for 15 in the final . Known for his medley of slower balls and yorkers, Tye has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.46.

Along with Tye, the Super Giants have IPL 2021's second-highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan, Sri Lanka spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as recognised specialist fast bowling options. They are expected to be backed up by the all-round skills of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers.

Wood was supposed to join the Super Giants after the end of England's ongoing tour of the West Indies. But he suffered an elbow injury during the course of the first Test and has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Super Giants open their IPL campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 28.