The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will assemble in Mumbai from June 14 to undergo a two-week quarantine. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the members of the Indian contingent have been asked to take a Covid-19 test before they reach the team hotel in Mumbai, where they will undergo regular testing during the two-week period.

Rahul Dravid, who will be the head coach for the tour , will also travel to Mumbai to be part of the quarantine.

The Indian squad, which will be led by senior batter Shikhar Dhawan , will land in Colombo on June 28. The visitors will then undergo another three-day quarantine in their hotel rooms before starting training in a controlled fashion as per the guidelines laid out by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

On Friday, SLC issued a media release stating the Indian squad would train in smaller groups between July 2 and 4. Between July 6 and 12, the entire squad will be free to train before the ODI series, which begins from July 13. All six matches of the tour, comprising three ODIs followed by equal number of T20Is, will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The last two ODIs will be on July 16 and 18 with the T20Is on July 21, 23, 25. The India squad will return home on July 26. This is India's first tour in Sri Lanka since Rohit Sharma led them to the Nidahas Trophy title in 2018.