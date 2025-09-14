Ganguly set to take charge as Cricket Association of Bengal president again

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has filed his nomination for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president. With no other nominations filed, he is expected to take over from his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly when the CAB elections are held on September 22.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support," Ganguly said in a CAB statement on Sunday. "At CAB, there is no opposition. Everyone is a part of this association. We will all work together to take CAB and Bengal cricket ahead.

"There are important events coming up - Eden Gardens' India's Test match against South Africa, [matches of the men's] T20 World Cup, Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try and do my best."

Ganguly was in the same post between 2015 and 2019 before becoming the BCCI president, a post he held from 2019 to 2022. Since then, he has been involved with various teams in the T20 franchise circuit.

In a recent update, Ganguly took over as the Pretoria Capitals head coach for the fourth season of SA20. He was present at the SA20 auction last week as well. It is his first stint as head coach of a T20 franchise team but has earlier been the mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL (in 2019).