Yusuf, Ojha trump Finch's 75*; Afridi, Sohail, Kamran lead New York Warriors to the top

Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha spoil Finch's six party

New Jersey Triton's 117 for 4 (Yusuf 35, Ojha 25) beat California Knights 116 for 3 (Finch 75*, Milind 27) by six wickets

Former India players Naman Ojha and Yusuf Pathan led the New Jersey Triton's chase at different points to give them a six-wicket win over California Knights. Batting first in a game that was to be originally played on August 18 but was postponed because of rain, California were powered to 116 for 3 by Aaron Finch 's unbeaten 75 off 31, studded with three fours and eight sixes.

California were also helped by Milind Kumar's 27 off 14 before he was run out. In reply, Ojha, opening with Jesse Ryder, gave New Jersey a powerful start by smashing two fours and two sixes in his 11-ball 25. Once they lost three wickets in as many overs, Yusuf latched into the bowlers, hitting 35 off just 11, before Chris Barnwell and Peter Trego finished things off.

Afridi, Sohail, Kamran, Dilshan shine for New York Warriors

New York Warriors 103 for 3 (Akmal 34, Dilshan 28, Afridi 22*, Sunny 2-11) beat Atlanta Riders 97 for 4 (Smith 34, Uthappa 24, Sohail 3-21) by seven wickets

Batting first, Atlanta saw fiery starts from Robin Uthappa (24 off nine) and Lendl Simmons (21 off 11), but Sohail's 3 for 21 restricted them to 97 for 4. Dwayne Smith top-scored with 34 but took 26 balls for it. In reply, Kamran and Dilshan hammered 63 for the opening stand in just 4.1 overs to set the tone for the chase before Afridi (22* off 14) and Jonathan Carter (17* off nine) sealed two points for New York.