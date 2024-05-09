ZC clears Madhevere, Mavuta to return to action

The pair have cleared drug tests conducted after the completion of their four-month suspensions

Wesley Madhevere last played for Zimbabwe during their home series against Ireland in December • AFP via Getty Images

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has cleared Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after they completed their four-month suspensions for drug use. The ban was imposed after the two tested positive for a recreational drug during an in-house dope test in December.

As part of their rehabilitation, Madhevere and Mavuta were ordered to train under ZC's high-performance program. They were also fined 50% of their salaries for three months starting January 2024.

Both players have cleared drug tests conducted after their suspension period ended.

Madhevere and Mavuta last played for Zimbabwe during their home series against Ireland in December 2023. They also featured in one match each in the Logan Cup, for Mashonaland Eagles and Mid West Rhinos respectively, before their suspensions in January.

"I am pleased to welcome Wessly and Brandon back to competitive cricket after both of them underwent rehabilitation and also passed a drug test carried out to check if they were now clean," Givemore Makoni, the ZC managing director, said in a statement. "More importantly, the two players acknowledged their mistakes and have vowed to stay clean and focus on their very promising careers as cricketers."

There is, however, no update on batter Kevin Kasuza , who was also suspended in January after testing positive for a banned recreational drug.

Meanwhile, Davis Murwendo , a ZC academy player, also returned positive for a social drug in the latest round of internal tests. He is set to appear for a hearing soon.

The anti-drugs programme run by ZC is voluntary and separate from ICC and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) obligations.