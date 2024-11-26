full ball on middle and leg stump, flicked away to deep midwicket and going for the 3rd run, good pick up and throw at keeper's end who breaks the stumps and Nikhil was in the middle of the pitch
Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, 21st Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 26 2024 - Match Result
That is the end of the match. Samp Army won by 2 runs and remain unbeaten.
Look at that, full and wide way outside off and wide given, what is he doing, now 4 needed for super over and 6 for a win
full and well wide outside off, left alone and called a wide, what is going on, now 6 needed for a win
another lovely yorker on middle stump, digs out to leg side for couple of runs, now 6 for the super over
another yorker just outside off, mistimed hit down the ground to long-on and came back for the 2nd run
full and bit wide outside off, David tried to reach that one and missed it
That is a massive six! Short in length on middle and leg stump, goes for the pull, hits high handsome over midwicket fence for a six
slightly short in length just outside off, pulls it away in the gap to deep midwicket fence for four
Bulls need 21 runs in the last over.
slower delivery just outside off, goes for the cut and misses it
lovely yorker on middle stump, driven down the ground to long-on for a run
full ball on off stump, goes for the big shot on the leg side, thick outside edge up and over short third man for four
slower delivery just outside off, goes for the big heave, misses it through to keeper and runs a bye
Full ball just outside off, inside out drive over extra cover for four
slower delivery just outside off, plays and misses
short and wide outside off, goes for the big cut shot and hit it well to deep cover fence for four
short in length, just outside off, plays an upper cut up and over third man fence for a six
slower delivery from back of the hand, cuts and misses
another slower ball just down the leg side through to keeper for a wide
good yorker just outside off, digs out to mid-off for a quick single
another lovely slower delivery, once again David goes for the pull and beaten
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Delhi Bulls, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 November 2024 - night (10-over match)
|DB Player Replacement
Substitute:
|MSA Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Morrisville Samp Army 2, Delhi Bulls 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|25
|11
|caught
|13
|12
|caught
|21
|14
|not out
|37
|19
|run out
|5
|5
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
|Total
|110(4 wkts; 10 ovs)