Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, 21st Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 26 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
21st Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 26, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Morrisville Samp Army FlagMorrisville Samp Army
112/5
Delhi Bulls FlagDelhi Bulls
(10 ov, T:113) 110/4

Samp Army won by 2 runs

Player Of The Match
51 (25)
charith-asalanka
Scorecard summary
Morrisville Samp Army 112/5(10 overs)
Charith Asalanka
51 (25)
Shahid Bhutta
2/20 (2)
Karim Janat
17 (8)
Salman Irshad
1/19 (2)
Delhi Bulls 110/4(10 overs)
Tim David
37* (19)
Qais Ahmad
1/14 (2)
Tom Banton
25 (11)
Karim Janat
1/15 (2)
end of over 1018 runs • 1 wicket
DB: 110/4CRR: 11.00 
Tim David37 (19b 3x4 2x6)
Mohammad Zahid 2-0-31-1
Karim Janat 2-0-15-1

That is the end of the match. Samp Army won by 2 runs and remain unbeaten.

9.6
2W
Mohammad Zahid to David, 2 runs, OUT

full ball on middle and leg stump, flicked away to deep midwicket and going for the 3rd run, good pick up and throw at keeper's end who breaks the stumps and Nikhil was in the middle of the pitch

Nikhil Chaudhary run out (Asalanka/†Gous) 5 (5b 1x4 0x6 18m) SR: 100
9.6
1w
Mohammad Zahid to David, 1 wide

Look at that, full and wide way outside off and wide given, what is he doing, now 4 needed for super over and 6 for a win

9.6
1w
Mohammad Zahid to David, 1 wide

full and well wide outside off, left alone and called a wide, what is going on, now 6 needed for a win

9.5
2
Mohammad Zahid to David, 2 runs

another lovely yorker on middle stump, digs out to leg side for couple of runs, now 6 for the super over

9.4
2
Mohammad Zahid to David, 2 runs

another yorker just outside off, mistimed hit down the ground to long-on and came back for the 2nd run

9.3
Mohammad Zahid to David, no run

full and bit wide outside off, David tried to reach that one and missed it

9.2
6
Mohammad Zahid to David, SIX runs

That is a massive six! Short in length on middle and leg stump, goes for the pull, hits high handsome over midwicket fence for a six

9.1
4
Mohammad Zahid to David, FOUR runs

slightly short in length just outside off, pulls it away in the gap to deep midwicket fence for four

end of over 910 runs
DB: 92/3CRR: 10.22 RRR: 21.00 • Need 21 from 6b
Nikhil Chaudhary5 (5b 1x4)
Tim David21 (13b 2x4 1x6)
Karim Janat 2-0-15-1
Isuru Udana 2-0-19-0

Bulls need 21 runs in the last over.

8.6
Karim Janat to Chaudhary, no run

slower delivery just outside off, goes for the cut and misses it

8.5
1
Karim Janat to David, 1 run

lovely yorker on middle stump, driven down the ground to long-on for a run

8.4
4
Karim Janat to David, FOUR runs

full ball on off stump, goes for the big shot on the leg side, thick outside edge up and over short third man for four

8.3
1b
Karim Janat to Chaudhary, 1 bye

slower delivery just outside off, goes for the big heave, misses it through to keeper and runs a bye

8.2
4
Karim Janat to Chaudhary, FOUR runs

Full ball just outside off, inside out drive over extra cover for four

8.1
Karim Janat to Chaudhary, no run

slower delivery just outside off, plays and misses

end of over 813 runs
DB: 82/3CRR: 10.25 RRR: 15.50 • Need 31 from 12b
Tim David16 (11b 1x4 1x6)
Nikhil Chaudhary1 (1b)
Isuru Udana 2-0-19-0
Qais Ahmad 2-0-14-1
7.6
4
Udana to David, FOUR runs

short and wide outside off, goes for the big cut shot and hit it well to deep cover fence for four

7.5
6
Udana to David, SIX runs

short in length, just outside off, plays an upper cut up and over third man fence for a six

7.4
1
Udana to Chaudhary, 1 run

slower delivery from back of the hand, cuts and misses

7.4
1w
Udana to Chaudhary, 1 wide

another slower ball just down the leg side through to keeper for a wide

7.3
1
Udana to David, 1 run

good yorker just outside off, digs out to mid-off for a quick single

7.2
Udana to David, no run

another lovely slower delivery, once again David goes for the pull and beaten

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
KIC Asalanka
51 runs (25)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
13 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
48%
TH David
37 runs (19)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
11 runs
1 four1 six
Control
52%
Best performances - bowlers
Shahid Bhutta
O
2
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
10
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
Qais Ahmad
O
2
M
0
R
14
W
1
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossDelhi Bulls, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
Samp Army
Charith Asalanka
Match days26 November 2024 - night (10-over match)
DB Player Replacement
Substitute
Adam Lyth
in
Fazalhaq Farooqi
 out (1st innings, 8.6 ov)
MSA Player Replacement
Substitute
Amir Hamza
in
Sharjeel Khan
 out (1st innings, 9.6 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Australia
Paul Wilson
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
Reserve Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Match Referee
India
Manu Nayar
PointsMorrisville Samp Army 2, Delhi Bulls 0
Delhi Bulls Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
bowled2511
A Lyth
caught1312
R Powell
caught2114
TH David
not out3719
N Chaudhary
run out55
Extras(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
Total110(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPT
SA55010
DG5418
UPN4224
TAD4224
NW4224
NYS4224
BAT4224
DB4132
AJB4132
CB4040
