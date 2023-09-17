Matches (8)
SA v AUS (1)
CPL 2023 (3)
ENG-U19 v AUS-U19 (1)
Gulf T20I (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
Final (D/N), Colombo (RPS), September 17, 2023, Asia Cup
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Today
9:30 AM

Sri Lanka chose to bat

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
BetNEW
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Table
Preview
Videos
Photos
Live
Updated 3 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report: Asia Cup final - India vs Sri Lanka

By Sidharth Monga

Delayed start

A heavy drizzle has set in, and, guess what, the covers are on. We will have a delayed start.
1

Sri Lanka bat first, Hemantha replaces Theekshana

Sri Lanka have won the important toss on a dry surface especially given how it gets two-paced under the lights. They have no hesitation batting first. They have brought in legspinner Dushan Hemantha for the injured Maheesh Theekshana.
A good sign of what to expect from the pitch is that India have replaced the injured Axar Patel with Washington Sundar, who has been flown in overnight, and the extra fast bowler in Shardul Thakur. Other than that, all the first-choice players come in. Shreyas Iyer continues to be out.
Sri Lanka P Nissanka, MDKJ Perera, BKG Mendis†, S Samarawickrama, KIC Asalanka, DM de Silva, MD Shanaka*, DN Wellalage, MADI Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, M Pathirana
India RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul†, Ishan Kishan, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Washington Sundar, JJ Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
1
6
1
1

Who?

10
11
4
4

The final is here

It's here. The final of the Asia Cup is upon us. It hasn't been the perfect tournament but it has produced some great cricket thanks to the variety of the pitches that the groundsmen have offered us. There has been something for everybody, and now it is down to the best two: India and Sri Lanka.
Clinical vs chaos, in the words of Fidel Fernando. Defending champions of this format against the defending champions of the T20 format.
Both sides are dealing with injuries. Sri Lanka have been without their best attack, and now you can add the absence of Maheesh Theekshana to it. India are slowly getting to the full potential, but it seems like Axar Patel might join Shreyas Iyer on the sidelines.
In the USA, you can watch the Asia Cup final LIVE on ESPN+.
LIVE ball-by-ball commentary of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final is also available in Hindi and in Tamil.
7
2
1
6
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Live Report: Asia Cup final - India vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup final: Get all the news, numbers, buzz, analysis and colour right here

Live Report: Asia Cup final - India vs Sri Lanka

Clinical meets chaos as India and Sri Lanka prepare to put on a show

It's the differences between the two Asia Cup finalists that make for a fascinating game

Clinical meets chaos as India and Sri Lanka prepare to put on a show

Dasun Shanaka cherishes 'amazing' fans as Sri Lanka seek back-to-back Asia Cup titles

"I don't compare my batting when I go to lead the team", captain unfazed by his lack of form with the bat

Dasun Shanaka cherishes 'amazing' fans as Sri Lanka seek back-to-back Asia Cup titles

One eye on the prize, the other on the sky as India take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Theekshana and Axar's injuries leave both teams with a problem to solve ahead of the big clash

One eye on the prize, the other on the sky as India take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

India call up Washington to replace Axar for the Asia Cup final

The BCCI said that Axar had suffered a left quadriceps strain while playing against Bangladesh on Friday

India call up Washington to replace Axar for the Asia Cup final
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Asia Cup
Super Four
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND32141.753
SL3214-0.134
BAN3122-0.463
PAK3122-1.283
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
PAK21034.760
IND21031.028
NEP2020-3.572
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL22040.594
BAN21120.373
AFG2020-0.910
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved