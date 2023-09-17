Live Report: Asia Cup final - India vs Sri Lanka

Live
Live Report: Asia Cup final - India vs Sri LankaBy Sidharth Monga
Delayed start
A heavy drizzle has set in, and, guess what, the covers are on. We will have a delayed start.
Sri Lanka bat first, Hemantha replaces Theekshana
Sri Lanka have won the important toss on a dry surface especially given how it gets two-paced under the lights. They have no hesitation batting first. They have brought in legspinner Dushan Hemantha for the injured Maheesh Theekshana.
A good sign of what to expect from the pitch is that India have replaced the injured Axar Patel with Washington Sundar, who has been flown in overnight, and the extra fast bowler in Shardul Thakur. Other than that, all the first-choice players come in. Shreyas Iyer continues to be out.
Sri Lanka P Nissanka, MDKJ Perera, BKG Mendis†, S Samarawickrama, KIC Asalanka, DM de Silva, MD Shanaka*, DN Wellalage, MADI Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, M Pathirana
India RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul†, Ishan Kishan, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Washington Sundar, JJ Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Who?
The final is here
It's here. The final of the Asia Cup is upon us. It hasn't been the perfect tournament but it has produced some great cricket thanks to the variety of the pitches that the groundsmen have offered us. There has been something for everybody, and now it is down to the best two: India and Sri Lanka.
Clinical vs chaos, in the words of Fidel Fernando. Defending champions of this format against the defending champions of the T20 format.
Both sides are dealing with injuries. Sri Lanka have been without their best attack, and now you can add the absence of Maheesh Theekshana to it. India are slowly getting to the full potential, but it seems like Axar Patel might join Shreyas Iyer on the sidelines.
In the USA, you can watch the Asia Cup final LIVE on ESPN+.
