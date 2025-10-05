Matches (11)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
India A vs Australia A, 3rd unofficial ODI at Kanpur, IND-A vs AUS-A, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd unofficial ODI, Kanpur, October 05, 2025, Australia A tour of India
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IND-A Win & Bat
AUS-A Win & Bat
IND-A Win & Bowl
AUS-A Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
W
W
L
W
L
Australia A
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A6 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 97.78 SR
IND-A7 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 110.21 SR
AUS-A2 M • 138 Runs • 138 Avg • 124.32 SR
AUS-A5 M • 124 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 108.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A7 M • 16 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 15.56 SR
IND-A6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.57 SR
AUS-A4 M • 13 Wkts • 4.03 Econ • 16.38 SR
AUS-A4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 24.85 SR
Squad
IND-A
AUS-A
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Green Park, Kanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia A in India News
Edwards sets the tone before Harvey and Connolly blow away India A
Australia A chased down rain-reduced target of 160 in 16.4 overs after Tilak Varma's 94 guided India A
Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer demolish Australia A with centuries
After India A posted 413, they dismissed Australia A for 242 in 33.1 overs
Simarjeet Singh - still trying to stay fit, still trying to find that elusive consistency
A lucky break during Covid-19 took Simarjeet Singh to international cricket, but finding his way back to that level has proved difficult
After years in Chennai heat, Gurjapneet Singh is now in India A spotlight
He has the bouncer, he swings the ball, he also has the slower-ball in his artillery. Can he be the next big thing in Indian fast bowling?