India A vs Australia A, 3rd unofficial ODI at Kanpur, IND-A vs AUS-A, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd unofficial ODI, Kanpur, October 05, 2025, Australia A tour of India
India A FlagIndia A
Australia A FlagAustralia A
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
6 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 97.78 SR
R Parag
7 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 110.21 SR
MW Harvey
2 M • 138 Runs • 138 Avg • 124.32 SR
W Sutherland
5 M • 124 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 108.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Sindhu
7 M • 16 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 15.56 SR
Harshit Rana
6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.57 SR
HTRJY Thornton
4 M • 13 Wkts • 4.03 Econ • 16.38 SR
SM Elliott
4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 24.85 SR
Squad
IND-A
AUS-A
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Tilak Varma (vc)
Batting Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Abishek Porel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Ayush Badoni 
Batter
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Vipraj Nigam 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Green Park, Kanpur
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days5 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
Edwards sets the tone before Harvey and Connolly blow away India A

Australia A chased down rain-reduced target of 160 in 16.4 overs after Tilak Varma's 94 guided India A

Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer demolish Australia A with centuries

After India A posted 413, they dismissed Australia A for 242 in 33.1 overs

Simarjeet Singh - still trying to stay fit, still trying to find that elusive consistency

A lucky break during Covid-19 took Simarjeet Singh to international cricket, but finding his way back to that level has proved difficult

After years in Chennai heat, Gurjapneet Singh is now in India A spotlight

He has the bouncer, he swings the ball, he also has the slower-ball in his artillery. Can he be the next big thing in Indian fast bowling?

After months of missing out, Manav Suthar finally gets his chance, and makes it count

Left-arm spinner got eight wickets in the second unofficial Test against Australia A, and is now eyeing success in Irani Cup

