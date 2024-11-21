LIONS vs W Province, 11th Match at Johannesburg, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Johannesburg, November 21 - 24, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
What will be the toss result?
LIONS Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bowl
WPR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LIONS
D
W
W
W
D
W Province
W
W
L
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:38
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|21,22,23,24 November 2024 - day (4-day match)