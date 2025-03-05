Matches (4)
Canada vs Netherlands, 55th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

55th Match, Windhoek, March 05, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4854
Match days5 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA16115220.602
OMA1686180.013
CAN1284160.292
NED1275140.144
SCOT1163141.247
NAM1661012-0.535
NEP12286-0.271
UAE11294-1.442
