Matches (10)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
WCL 2 (1)
WT20WC Americas QLF (2)

Namibia vs Canada, 60th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

60th Match, Windhoek, March 15, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Namibia FlagNamibia
Canada FlagCanada
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bowl
CAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:06
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada tour of Namibia
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4860
Match days15 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA16115220.602
NED1695200.295
CAN1594200.274
OMA1686180.013
SCOT1163141.247
NAM1961312-0.591
NEP12286-0.271
UAE11294-1.442
Full Table