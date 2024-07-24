Matches (12)
Namibia vs Oman, 17th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Dundee, July 24, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Namibia FlagNamibia
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
MG Erasmus
10 M • 441 Runs • 49 Avg • 94.23 SR
M van Lingen
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 83.46 SR
Ayaan Khan
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 89.87 SR
KH Prajapati
9 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 79.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MG Erasmus
10 M • 20 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 22.05 SR
BM Scholtz
10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 34.58 SR
Bilal Khan
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.01 Econ • 28.35 SR
Fayyaz Butt
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 32.08 SR
SQUAD
NAM
OMA
PLAYER
ROLE
Gerhard Erasmus (c)
Allrounder
Jan Balt 
Middle order Batter
Peter-Daniel Blignaut 
Bowler
Jack Brassell 
Bowler
Jan Frylinck 
Allrounder
Zane Green 
Wicketkeeper Batter
JP Kotze 
Batter
Malan Kruger 
Batter
Dylan Leicher 
Middle order Batter
Lo-handre Louwrens 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tangeni Lungameni 
Bowler
Bernard Scholtz 
Bowler
Ben Shikongo 
Bowler
JJ Smit 
Bowling Allrounder
Ruben Trumpelmann 
Bowler
Michael van Lingen 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman tour of Scotland
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4750
Match days24 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CAN44080.498
NAM64280.037
SCOT63271.188
NED4224-0.158
NEP4132-0.118
OMA3021-1.809
UAE3030-1.072
USA-----
Full Table