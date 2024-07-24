Matches (12)
Namibia vs Oman, 17th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
L
W
W
W
L
Oman
L
L
NR
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NAM10 M • 441 Runs • 49 Avg • 94.23 SR
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 83.46 SR
OMA10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 89.87 SR
9 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 79.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NAM10 M • 20 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 22.05 SR
NAM10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 34.58 SR
OMA10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.01 Econ • 28.35 SR
OMA9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 32.08 SR
SQUAD
NAM
OMA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4750
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed