Matches (14)
WCL 2 (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)

Nepal vs Oman, 28th Match at King City, WCL 2, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, King City (NW), September 18, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Nepal FlagNepal
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NEP Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bat
NEP Win & Bowl
OMA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4765
Match days18 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Canada
Rohan Shah
Reserve Umpire
Canada
Arnold Maddela
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED862120.287
CAN954100.112
SCOT74291.503
NAM9458-0.416
USA53260.242
OMA4123-1.066
NEP5142-0.575
UAE3030-1.072
Full Table