Nepal vs Scotland, 39th Match at Dallas, WCL 2, Oct 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Dallas, October 29, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal FlagNepal
Scotland FlagScotland
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal tour of United States of America
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4788
Match days29 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket

Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November

Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015

Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off

Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed

What does the path to the 2027 ODI World Cup look like?

Fourteen teams will make the cut for the tournament, but it's a long, meandering road for those outside the top-ranked sides

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1284160.292
USA1073140.588
NED862120.287
SCOT852111.689
NAM125710-0.180
OMA8246-0.804
NEP9173-0.482
UAE7162-1.854
Full Table