Warriorz vs MI Emirates, 11th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Sharjah, January 19, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriorz
W
L
W
L
W
MI Emirates
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 149.65 SR
8 M • 142 Runs • 20.29 Avg • 122.41 SR
MIE8 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 178.03 SR
MIE10 M • 267 Runs • 26.7 Avg • 140.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 14.25 SR
SW6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 18 SR
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 10.28 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 16.42 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SW
MIE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
