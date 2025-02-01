Matches (34)
Eastern Cape vs Royals, 28th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eastern Cape
W
W
W
L
L
Royals
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEC10 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 134.09 SR
SEC10 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 125.92 SR
9 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 172.04 SR
9 M • 230 Runs • 76.67 Avg • 130.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEC10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 13.05 SR
SEC9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 15.27 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 15.35 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SEC
PR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|1 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
