Eastern Cape vs Royals, 28th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, Gqeberha, February 01, 2025, SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AK Markram
10 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 134.09 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 125.92 SR
LG Pretorius
9 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 172.04 SR
DA Miller
9 M • 230 Runs • 76.67 Avg • 130.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Jansen
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 13.05 SR
RJ Gleeson
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 15.27 SR
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 15.35 SR
BC Fortuin
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SEC
PR
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Okuhle Cele 
Bowler
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Tony de Zorzi 
Top order Batter
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Jordan Hermann 
Middle order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Caleb Seleka 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Daniel Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Beyers Swanepoel 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days1 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Started from the bottom now they're here - the MI Cape Town story

Bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024, the franchise are gunning for silverware in 2025

Last year's losing finalists have been knocked out of the SA20 after just one win in nine games

David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR972280.139
MICT852262.205
JSK94419-0.150
SEC94519-0.526
PC824140.250
DSG9168-1.481
Full Table