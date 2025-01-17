Matches (9)
Live
1st Test, Multan, January 17 - 21, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(13.5 ov) 46/4
West Indies FlagWest Indies

Day 1 - Session 2: Pakistan chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.32
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 31.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 38/4 (3.80)
Pakistan bat after fog delays toss; Imlach debuts for West Indies

Both teams opted to play three spinners each on a dry surface in Multan

Danyal Rasool
17-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Babar Azam practices in the fog, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test, first day, Multan, January 17, 2025

Babar Azam practices in the fog  •  PCB

Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat vs West Indies
Pakistan have opted to bat first after winning the toss in Multan. The start was delayed by four hours due to heavy fog that enveloped the stadium in Multan; the game was scheduled to begin at half past nine in the morning, but the start was only possible at 1.30pm.
On a wicket that does appear somewhat dry, Pakistan have gone spin-heavy, featuring three specialists, while Muhammad Hurraira debuts and will open the batting.
"We have to think at home conditions and look at a way that we become difficult to beat at home," Shan Masood said, hinting at how the surface might behave. "And looking at different oppositions we would like to have a variety of pitches ready to use, but unfortunately that hasn't been the case."
West Indies had announced yesterday that their vice captain Joshua da Silva had been dropped while Kemar Roach was unwell. They hand out a debut to batter Tevin Imlach, while playing three spinners of their own; Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair all feature.
The series is the last in this World Test Championship cycle for both sides
Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood (capt) 2 Muhammad Hurraira 3 Babar Azam 4 Kamran Ghulam 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 7 Salman Agha 8 Noman Ali 9 Sajid Khan 10 Abrar Ahmed 11 Khurram Shahzad
West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Kavem Hodge, 5 Alick Athanaze, 6 Justin Greaves , 7 Tevin Imlach (wk), 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Kevin Sinclair, 10 Jomel Warrican, 11 Jayden Seales
PakistanWest IndiesPakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of PakistanICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Shan Masood
caught1129
Muhammad Hurraira
caught615
Babar Azam
caught820
Kamran Ghulam
lbw56
Saud Shakeel
not out1111
Mohammad Rizwan
not out02
Extras(lb 5)
Total46(4 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK124803524.31
WI112723224.24
Full Table