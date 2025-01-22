All the BBL lists ahead of the trade window and those off contract

The day after the BBL final, a 10-day trade window will open where uncontracted players can be signed by a new club in a mechanism brought in for both the BBL and WBBL this season.

Heading into that period, each team could only have a maximum of 10 players on their list as of the January 19 night deadline. After the trade window, a club can have up to 12 players signed.

There are some big names currently without deals including Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Chris Lynn, Jason Behrendorff, Beau Webster and Travis Head. Not all off-contract players will be signed during the window, and some will end up staying with their current team when the signing embargo is lifted later in the year, but there will be some significant movement next week. A player can't re-sign with their existing club during the 10-day slot.

A couple of groups of players are not part of the trade window. Overseas players can't be signed - it's worth noting that Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers didn't have a pre-signed player on multi-year deal - while anyone who came in as a local replacement player this season can't be signed during the window.

Here's a rundown of each club's list as it stands:

Adelaide Strikers

Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Matt Short, Henry Thorton

Off contract James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Callum Vidler

Off contract Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Will Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson

Hobart Hurricanes

Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Off contract Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim

Melbourne Renegades

Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers, Tom Seifert, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Off contract Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Guinder Sandhu, Jono Wells

Melbourne Stars

Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis

Off contract Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Off contract Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, AJ Tye

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshius, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith

Off contract Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson

Sydney Thunder

Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Chris Green, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner