All the BBL lists ahead of the trade window and those off contract
There will likely be some significant movement among BBL clubs next week
The day after the BBL final, a 10-day trade window will open where uncontracted players can be signed by a new club in a mechanism brought in for both the BBL and WBBL this season.
Heading into that period, each team could only have a maximum of 10 players on their list as of the January 19 night deadline. After the trade window, a club can have up to 12 players signed.
There are some big names currently without deals including Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Chris Lynn, Jason Behrendorff, Beau Webster and Travis Head. Not all off-contract players will be signed during the window, and some will end up staying with their current team when the signing embargo is lifted later in the year, but there will be some significant movement next week. A player can't re-sign with their existing club during the 10-day slot.
A couple of groups of players are not part of the trade window. Overseas players can't be signed - it's worth noting that Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers didn't have a pre-signed player on multi-year deal - while anyone who came in as a local replacement player this season can't be signed during the window.
Here's a rundown of each club's list as it stands:
Adelaide Strikers
Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Matt Short, Henry Thorton
Off contract James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald
Brisbane Heat
Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Callum Vidler
Off contract Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Will Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson
Hobart Hurricanes
Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright
Off contract Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim
Melbourne Renegades
Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers, Tom Seifert, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa
Off contract Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Guinder Sandhu, Jono Wells
Melbourne Stars
Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis
Off contract Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner
Off contract Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, AJ Tye
Sydney Sixers
Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshius, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith
Off contract Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson
Sydney Thunder
Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Chris Green, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner
Off contract Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann, Jason Sangha